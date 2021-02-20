Flagstaff to end free downtown parking

The city’s paid parking program, ParkFlag, will resume Monday, March 1.

The program was suspended due to COVID-19, however, enforcement of Title 9 parking violations, including time-limited parking, has been ongoing, city officials said.

Moving forward, the city will continue to manage the limited supply of parking downtown and in the Southside Neighborhood.

When ParkFlag resumes, the program will include several changes that were recommended by the public, including:

Shortened the hours of the pay-to-park schedule Sunday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Decreased the cost of an employee parking permit by over 75% to $10 a month.

Installation of new, easy-to-read signs listing hours of operation and the locations of Employee North parking.

The carryout zones will remain in place providing locals and visitors the opportunity to get carryout or short-term business done without paying for their parking.

Parking customers will be able to purchase parking at any one of the 106 kiosks located in the pay-to-park area. The kiosks will be sanitized daily. Parking cost remains at $1 an hour.

