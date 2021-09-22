 Skip to main content
Flagstaff to celebrate Peace Day on Saturday at Heritage Square
Flagstaff to celebrate Peace Day on Saturday at Heritage Square

Peace Day

Standing next to the Peace Pole at Heritage Square are Samantha Honanie with her children, Henry and Thomas Burton. Also pictured is David Hartley, a local runner, with his dog, Gunner.  The Peace Pole has the message, “May peace prevail on earth,” in Hopi, Dine, English, Japanese, Spanish and sign language.

 Rebecca Durrenberger, courtesy

For the second year in a row, the Peace Day celebration in Flagstaff has reduced hours and activities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than ever, we as individuals and as a nation need to focus on the theme of Peace Day. This year’s theme is “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world." International Peace Day has been observed worldwide on Sept. 21 since 2001 as designated by the United Nations.

Peace is the ultimate state of being. We strive to make peace with not only ourselves but with others as well. Flagstaff will celebrate Peace Day on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Heritage Square with a Peace Walk and re-dedication of the Peace Pole located in the square in downtown Flagstaff. More activities are as follows:

African drummers and dancers: 9:30-10 a.m.

Music of Ed Kabotie and more activities: 10 a.m.

Re-dedication of Peace Pole and City of Flagstaff Peace Proclamation: 10:30 a.m.

Peace Walk-About (Peace walk around downtown Flagstaff): 10:45 a.m.

Return to Heritage Square (walk) – Montessori School of Flagstaff: 11:10 a.m.

Peace Announcements (chance to sign up to support Killip School): 11:30 a.m.

Music with Ed Kabotie, bringing to end the formal events: 11:40 a.m.

“Let there be Peace on Earth” has been sung at the closing ceremony every year. “And let it begin with me” is the focus of the lyrics. Each of us is responsible for and capable of contributing to a better society where peace reigns. Let’s pledge to carry out the ideals of Peace Day every day.

Observed in Flagstaff since 2014 and organized by Rebecca Durrenburger, she along with her committee decided that subsequent Peace Day celebrations would occur on Saturdays close to the actual Peace Day. This has worked better for scheduling community leaders to participate as well as others.

Throughout the world many have suffered the effects of hurricanes, flooding and severe forest fires. We yearn for a peaceful world leading to the resolution of conflicts that exist among us.

