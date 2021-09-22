Flagstaff to celebrate Peace Day on Saturday at Heritage Square

For the second year in a row, the Peace Day celebration in Flagstaff has reduced hours and activities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than ever, we as individuals and as a nation need to focus on the theme of Peace Day. This year’s theme is “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world." International Peace Day has been observed worldwide on Sept. 21 since 2001 as designated by the United Nations.

Peace is the ultimate state of being. We strive to make peace with not only ourselves but with others as well. Flagstaff will celebrate Peace Day on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Heritage Square with a Peace Walk and re-dedication of the Peace Pole located in the square in downtown Flagstaff. More activities are as follows:

African drummers and dancers: 9:30-10 a.m.

Music of Ed Kabotie and more activities: 10 a.m.

Re-dedication of Peace Pole and City of Flagstaff Peace Proclamation: 10:30 a.m.

Peace Walk-About (Peace walk around downtown Flagstaff): 10:45 a.m.

Return to Heritage Square (walk) – Montessori School of Flagstaff: 11:10 a.m.

Peace Announcements (chance to sign up to support Killip School): 11:30 a.m.