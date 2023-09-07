The City of Flagstaff Streets Section will begin the second phase of the 2023 Road Repair and Street Safety (RRSS) program on Monday, Sept. 11.

The program is designed to address a number of roads in Flagstaff that have deteriorated and are in need of repair. In addition to street repairs, damaged multimodal infrastructure, such as sidewalks, will also be repaired.

The project will begin with the crack sealing, patching, utility lowering and concrete work. Once this initial work is completed, milling and paving operations will begin. The program is anticipated to last eight weeks, depending on weather conditions.

Repair and maintenance work will be performed on the following roads:

• South Woodlands Village Boulevard

• South Fremont Drive between Mountain Drive and Highway 180

• North Switzer Canyon Drive between North Turquoise Drive and Route 66

• Columbus Avenue

• South Babbitt Drive

• West Mars Hill Road

• East Coyote Lane

The public should expect intermittent traffic impacts, such as single-lane closures and flagging operations, in and around these locations for the duration of the program.

This program is funded by Flagstaff voters’ 2014 approval of Proposition 406 (City of Flagstaff Road Repair and Street Safety Initiative), a 20-year dedicated sales tax for road repair and street safety projects. The total cost of the current phase of the program is $4.96 million and a total of $100 million will be invested in infrastructure improvements over the term of the 20-year sales tax.