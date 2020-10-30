Flagstaff tattoo shops: Staying open while staying safe

The soft hum of a tattoo gun buzzes through town as tattoo shops in Flagstaff find ways to create art in a safe environment.
This summer, in the aftermath of the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Doug Ducey declared that tattoo shops were allowed to open again, as long as safety precautions were in place.
Since this reopening, Tim Sena, tattoo artist and owner of Avail Tattoo Studio in Flagstaff, said he was surprised by the number of people who were ready to get tattooed.
“To me, it’s surprisingly busy,” Sena said. “As soon as we opened our doors, after they allowed us to open our doors, we’ve been pretty busy. It’s kind of up and down like normal, but the ups have been really, really busy.”
Sena said the most important part about being open is keeping everyone in the studio safe. This includes having everyone who comes in wear a mask, having clients sign COVID-19 questionnaires and waivers, only allowing the person getting tattooed to be in the room and limiting the number of people in the waiting area.
“I think that it is really important for people to know that we still take COVID very seriously. We want everybody -- not only the people that are tattooing but everyone in Flagstaff -- to be safe and as healthy as possible,” Sena said. “As a tattoo shop, we constantly talk about and discuss what the best protocol is.”
With the increase of people wanting to get tattooed in his shop, Sena said he theorized that people want to feel the sense of normalcy again in a strange time.
“My theory is that people are wanting to do something normal and that normal for them could be getting tattooed,” Sena said. “That’s really cool for us because it was a big unknown when we opened back up to know if people were going to come in and get tattooed. And to know that we’re this busy, it feels really good to know that people trust our process and trust that we’re trying to keep them safe.”
Ken Williams, owner, operator and tattoo artist at Floating World Tattoos, said there was a big rush when his shop opened its doors.
“Right after we opened up from sheltering in place, it was, of course, this big rush,” Williams said. “Part of it is people have their itch since they’ve been sitting at home wanting ink. Second part of it was also the stimulus money that people had. Then that died down, and we knew it would. Here in tattooing, you have certain cycles.”
Williams said since tattooing is already such a sterile process, it wasn’t difficult to navigate a plan when his shop opened back up. Because of the smaller size of his shop, he can easily disinfect everything between each client.
Rodney Piper, owner of Black Bar Tattoo Studio, said his shop is also taking precautions, especially since there seems to be an increase in customers.
“As far as how it is now, it is definitely one of our slower times of the year, but this year it seems a little more steady than previous years,” Piper said. “The main safety precaution we do that I don't see a lot of other people doing is we limit our time at the shop in general. Coming into work on a one-on-one basis with clients makes things a lot safer in my opinion.”
With Friday the 13th approaching in November, Williams said they are not worried about the crowd the event will potentially bring. Friday the 13th is a tattoo event during which tattoos are often $13. This event began in 1995 when Oliver Peck of Elm Street Tattoos threw the first Friday the 13th. Williams said he is prepared to take on the crowd because of the safety standards they have in place.
“They’re always big. They first started probably about 15 to 20 years ago, the Friday the 13th events, and it’s kind of cool, it’s kind of a tattoo shop routine,” Williams said. “On Friday the 13th, we all have special deals. It’s kind of like a tattoo shop's version of Black Friday.
"This is always going to be a personalized business. Once you sit down and you start working, you shut the world out. That’s just the nature of the business.”
Piper said his shop will not be participating in Friday the 13th for reasons other than COVID-19. Sena said while they have not discussed the idea in full, they are leaning toward not doing any deal at all in order to avoid large crowds. He said Avail usually does a modified Friday the 13th that brings in smaller crowds anyway since tattoos are $100 instead of $13.
“We might just take this Friday the 13th off and not do any special just so that everybody is safe,” Sena said. “We haven’t talked about it very much but we are definitely not going to do a big event and have 100 people waiting outside -- I don’t think it is safe to do that.”
Whether they will be participating in Friday the 13th or not, these shops are open and running. Most shops are appointment only until further notice.
