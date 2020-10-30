Flagstaff tattoo shops: Staying open while staying safe

“As far as how it is now, it is definitely one of our slower times of the year, but this year it seems a little more steady than previous years,” Piper said. “The main safety precaution we do that I don't see a lot of other people doing is we limit our time at the shop in general. Coming into work on a one-on-one basis with clients makes things a lot safer in my opinion.”

With Friday the 13th approaching in November, Williams said they are not worried about the crowd the event will potentially bring. Friday the 13th is a tattoo event during which tattoos are often $13. This event began in 1995 when Oliver Peck of Elm Street Tattoos threw the first Friday the 13th. Williams said he is prepared to take on the crowd because of the safety standards they have in place.

“They’re always big. They first started probably about 15 to 20 years ago, the Friday the 13th events, and it’s kind of cool, it’s kind of a tattoo shop routine,” Williams said. “On Friday the 13th, we all have special deals. It’s kind of like a tattoo shop's version of Black Friday.

"This is always going to be a personalized business. Once you sit down and you start working, you shut the world out. That’s just the nature of the business.”