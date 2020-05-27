Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra cancels July 4 concert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra announced on Wednesday it is canceling its annual July 4 patriotic concert at the Pepsi Amphitheater.

According to a press release, the organization is planning "a virtual patriotic salute" to be released online. Information about the virtual event will be posted in June, the symphony release stated.

For more information about the symphony and its other online events, including the #FSOSTRONG video series, go to www.flagstaffsymphony.org or call (928) 774-5107.

