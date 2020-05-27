Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra cancels July 4 concert
Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra cancels July 4 concert

FSO at NAU

2019 FILE PHOTO: The Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, shown performing  during its 70th season premier at Northern Arizona University's Ardrey Auditorium, announced Wednesday it is canceling its annual July 4 concert.

 Gabriel Granillo

The Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra announced on Wednesday it is canceling its annual July 4 patriotic concert at the Pepsi Amphitheater.

According to a press release, the organization is planning "a virtual patriotic salute" to be released online. Information about the virtual event will be posted in June, the symphony release stated.

For more information about the symphony and its other online events, including the #FSOSTRONG video series, go to www.flagstaffsymphony.org or call (928) 774-5107.

