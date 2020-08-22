Flagstaff student designer’s Code Talker seal to adorn license plates

In addition to writing an accompanying essay, she spent about four hours creating the seal, drawing on her tablet starting with her focal point and then filling in around it, as she does with all her designs.

“Even from her first year with me, she has this incredible eye for detail and composition. She doesn’t gloss over anything,” said Flagstaff High graphic design teacher Kayley Quick. “It’s just super inspiring to see her work, getting to see what she does. As a young person, it’s nice to see her transitioning into adulthood, and, much like many of my students, what they’re going to bring to our society. I’m seeing it all the time at school. It’s just awesome.”

Williams wanted to thank the community for voting, admitting the contest would have been impossible to win by herself.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody. It was all of you who helped me make this win possible. Every like and share and vote, it got me closer to winning and I really appreciate all of you for that,” she said. “Thank you for believing in me and believing in my design. You all make my job really easy and it makes me that much more passionate about what I do.”

Williams said she plans to study graphic design after graduating from high school and maybe someday make it into her own business. She has already created business pages for “Alyssa Williams Design” on Facebook and Instagram so she can start sharing her visual creations with a larger audience.

