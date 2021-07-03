Flagstaff streets jam-packed as Fourth of July parade returns

The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July Parade returned to downtown Flagstaff on Saturday and was met with the usual laughing, flag-waving and celebratory cheers of spectators filling Heritage Square.
But unlike past years, the estimated crowd of 10,000 was celebrating more than America’s Independence Day.
It was the first major public celebration to take place in the city in more than a year.
“It’s incredible to see people being happy again,” local Ashley Houston said. “I’ve gotten to see so many familiar faces.”
Houston said her family has attended the parade for the last five years, excluding last year’s parade that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m definitely more excited to come out than I have been before,” Mark Houston said. “I think after being locked up, it's more exciting to get out, celebrate and interact with people.”
For the first time, those who were unable to make the live event were given the opportunity to partake in the festivities as well. This year’s livestream of the event was added in the interest of public safety and garnered more than 500 individual viewers.
The parade included 66 entries total, though it appeared to have little effect on the size of the crows. The number is slightly lower than the 100-plus businesses and organizations represented in a typical year -- which could be due to the uncertainty surrounding whether the parade would take place, Chamber spokesperson Joe Galli said.
Even still, many of the fan-favorite participants were back as joyful as ever as they danced, sang and excited the crowd.
That includes the dozens of elaborately dressed stormtroopers and fictional characters from Arizona’s 501st Legion, a group of Star Wars enthusiasts who marched in the parade for the 15th time this year.
And though it remains unclear if current fire restrictions apply to lightsaber battles, that did not stop a record number of about 120 Star Wars fans from arriving in full costume.
The Route 66 Car Club showed up in full force as well, boasting a procession of vintage automobiles. Club member Juergen Burmeister said “it was good to be back” as he prepared to drive his red 199 BMW Z3 sports car in the parade.
“We look forward to this each year,” Juergen said. “I’ve been doing this parade for 10 years and it was tough last year. My neighbors look forward to coming out and cheering me on.”
Some onlookers had shown up hours before the event began to get a premium viewing location.
Flagstaff local Jay Tubbs arrived at the San Francisco Street and Birch Avenue intersection around 5 a.m. to snag plenty of room for his large group of family and friends, he said. It was the sixth year he had watched the parade from that exact spot.
“It was me and my daughter and nobody else when we got here this morning,” Tubbs said. “Even people with the city were still setting everything up.”
After a long wait for some, the parade began around 9 a.m. and lasted for a little more than an hour.
One of the more lively floats belonged to the Continental Animal Wellness Center and was led by a 1928 International Harvester Truck belonging to local Gary Small. He said his family had owned the truck for more than 50 years.
“This is the debut so let’s hope it makes it all the way through,” Small chuckled. “We just re-did the body and the chassis and cleaned it all up specifically for this event.”
As staff from the veterinary clinic passed out dog treats to onlookers, they were flanked by an entourage of canines, donkeys and a miniature pony named Duke.
While the animals were certainly a hit with the crowd, the loudest cheers of the morning were reserved for Flagstaff’s local firefighters and forest officials. Nearing the end of a difficult wildfire season, and after a year marked by global health concern, there was indeed plenty of reasons for the community to celebrate.