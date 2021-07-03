Flagstaff streets jam-packed as Fourth of July parade returns

The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July Parade returned to downtown Flagstaff on Saturday and was met with the usual laughing, flag-waving and celebratory cheers of spectators filling Heritage Square.

But unlike past years, the estimated crowd of 10,000 was celebrating more than America’s Independence Day.

It was the first major public celebration to take place in the city in more than a year.

“It’s incredible to see people being happy again,” local Ashley Houston said. “I’ve gotten to see so many familiar faces.”

Houston said her family has attended the parade for the last five years, excluding last year’s parade that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m definitely more excited to come out than I have been before,” Mark Houston said. “I think after being locked up, it's more exciting to get out, celebrate and interact with people.”

For the first time, those who were unable to make the live event were given the opportunity to partake in the festivities as well. This year’s livestream of the event was added in the interest of public safety and garnered more than 500 individual viewers.