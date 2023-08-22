The very first Star Wars film, "A New Hope," was released in 1977. From the first note of John Williams' iconic theme, and the first appearance of the blocky teal and black title card that reads “A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …” audiences were captivated by the storylines and characters crafted by George Lucas.

On its opening weekend, the film made roughly $1.6 million and had an immeasurable impact on pop culture for decades to come.

It certainly made an impact on Will Rogers, who was 8 years old at the time.

“I built a Darth Vader. I saved all my pennies in my piggy bank. I bought my first bucket, which is the helmet, the headpiece. From then on it was just, 'What more can I do?'” he said.

He built his Darth Vader costume in 1979. Today, the Star Wars franchise is owned and expanded -- for better or worse -- by the entertainment juggernaut that is the Walt Disney Company.

He planned an anniversary trip to Walt Disney World with his wife, Victoria, in 2003.

That trip was a catalyst for Will to “do more” and eventually become a foundational member of a group of “bad guys doing good” in Flagstaff wielding red lighsabers and wearing black caps and capes and white helmets.

“He planned [the trip] specifically to be during the Star Wars weekend in Florida. I did not know that at the time. He was so hyped to meet people in the 501st,” Victoria said. “I remember him saying, ‘I love the 501st, I’d love to get involved in the 501st.’ So we met a few people, and a few years later, he got into the 501st. He’s been in since 2008.”

The 501st Legion is an international charity costuming organization, the largest Star Wars-inspired costume group in the world. Members build or acquire their own movie prop-quality costumes and dress up as villains from a galaxy far, far away in order to raise money for charity and bring attention to fundraising events.

Every member of the 501st embraces a little bit of the dark side in order to bring a little light to people in need. Volunteers in their sister organizations The Rebel Legion, Mandalorian Mercs, R2 Builders and Saber Guild also operate as Star Wars fandom-fueled charity groups.

In 2001, the Dune Sea Garrison (DSG) was founded as the Arizona chapter of the 501st. The club is named after the ocean of sand on Luke Skywalker’s desert home planet of Tatooine. Victoria said there are 187 members statewide, six of whom are based in Flagstaff.

Because the bulk of the club’s membership lives in the Valley, the DSG makes regular appearances at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Each visit or appearance is called a “troop” and Will, who lives in Flagstaff, said that particular troop is one of the most rewarding.

“My biggest thing is basically when those little kids come up to you and they look up at you and their eyes just open up. That’s the greatest reward for me,” he said.

As a stormtrooper, he’s TK-2855. He also appears for troops as Commander Cody, the orange- and white-clad clone trooper who accompanied Obi-Wan Kenobi on adventures in "The Clone Wars." In, "Revenge of the Sith," he’s the character we see holding a hologram of Emperor Palpatine commanding clones to “execute Order 66.”

It was the Commander Cody costume Will wears that first inspired Doug King to get involved with the 501st.

“Star Wars has always just been so much fun,” King said. “As far as me being in the club, it was a way for me to connect with my stepson, who loves Star Wars.”

King’s stepson posed in a photo with Will as Commander Cody, something King discovered after a chance meeting with Will and his wife at Harkins Theaters in Flagstaff. King said he wanted to build a single set of stormtrooper armor. He’s built many more since — including one for his stepson, who also participates in the charity troops. His wife is also a member of DSG.

While a number of the DSG costumes would look completely at home on the Death Star, their assembly is a labor of love.

The members of the 501st spend a great deal of their own time, money and energy to transform into their characters. That means every dollar they raise can go straight to the charity they’re supporting.

In summer 2023, audiences thinking of fantastic plastic characters likely think of "Barbie." Not the DSG. Their plastic is galactic.

“For a stormtrooper, it’s probably 40 to 100 hours of work, cutting and trimming, gluing and putting together snaps and Velcro, all kinds of things just so it fits you. Then you submit the pictures and it has to meet the quality of the movie,” King said.

The 501st has strict quality standards for its members.

Victoria said she appreciates those standards because they add to the magic — making the moments when an adult or child encounters a life-sized character more impactful and memorable.

Joining the Alliance

Victoria wasn't a huge Star Wars fan from the start. She got involved in the 501st to help her husband, signing up to be a “wrangler.”

Wranglers are volunteers who appear out of costume to help characters navigate in their often vision-obstructing helmets. They also play a key role in managing crowds.

“When I was wrangling for him, I met all the people in his club. Those are the people that I love. I love the people,” she said.

You could say Victoria, who dresses as a female Tusken Raider. jumped to light speed, quickly becoming a full-fledged member of the DSG in Flagstaff.

Victoria’s costume is made of monk’s cloth and raw silk, assembled with a mask and a lot of ingenuity.

“You get super creative when you’re a costumer. You figure out how to do things. Mine has gloves, but my arms have to be covered up. I literally have tube socks that I cut and sewed gloves to, and then I wrapped it with the monk’s cloth,” Victoria said.

The couple has dyed Tusken Raider costumes with coffee and tea in their bathtub. Victoria has since built a number of Tusken costumes for other members of the 501st.

She said she’s proud to be a part of a community of self-proclaimed nerds, people with a shared vocabulary, talents in manipulating plastic and a powerful desire to bring people joy through cosplay.

“I just like how it brings people together. People get excited about something and they’re like, ‘I love this!’ You almost feel, even though you don’t know this person, you feel this kinship with them. Because they’re passionate about something that you’re doing or something that you’re passionate about,” Victoria said.

For Will, the DSG is not just a place to sink fully into his love for Lucas’ imagined universe. Soft-spoken, and certainly tall enough to be a stormtrooper, Will finds that when he dons his armor, he comes out of his shell.

His smartphone is home to photos of him as Commander Cody, looking as if he had been lifted straight from the fictional cloning planet of Kamino and dropped in the real world. In one photo a little boy, dressed like a Jedi youngling, stares up at TK-2855 in absolute awe.

Rebels with a cause

DSG is available to attend all kinds of community events. Members appear at the Coconino County Fair, the Flagstaff Fourth of July parade, food drives for the Flagstaff Family Food Center, the Climb to Conquer Cancer, and a number of other events throughout the year.

Victoria helps organize some of those events, but there’s one that’s closest to her heart. She lives with multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease of the central nervous system. Since 2011, she has organized the group’s participation in the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Walk MS in Phoenix.

The Flagstaff members of DSG say their presence can help generate excitement for an event or encourage and empower participants.

Recently, King ended up “Imperial Marching” during the second annual Cherish the Moments Alzheimer’s Walk at Buffalo Park as a stormtrooper.

“I’ve done community service most of my life. It was part of how I was raised, to be involved in Lions and Kiwanis, those kinds of organizations. This is the most fun I’ve ever had doing community service. People’s faces just light up. There’s such joy in seeing these characters, and you get to meet amazing people,” King said.

King set out to build just one costume, but now he’s a proud stormtrooper commander, snowtrooper, and reserve tie fighter pilot, depending on the troop.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he helped another would-be stormtrooper build their armor in his basement. That spirit of sharing and community draws a lot of people. Being a force for good keeps them involved.

“Yes, we enjoy it, yes, we get to be with our friends, but the bottom line is we dress up in costume to benefit other people,” Victoria said.

She also designed a number of patches with the Imperial insignia on them, that read “One of Us” and have been used internationally in youth anti-bullying campaigns.

Worldwide the 501st raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity annually. The group is more than 140,000 members strong and has set up an endowment for Make-a-Wish Foundation in the amount of $501,000. Those funds are raised by creative fans like King and the Will couple.

On the Dune Sea Garrison website, local nonprofits and charities can request appearances, and would-be members can learn more about getting involved.