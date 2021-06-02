Flagstaff Soccer Club U17 girls set to play at regional tournament

Even having never won the title, down a goal in the toughest moment of the season, Schlenker said nobody panicked.

“I didn’t feel like, ‘Here we go again,’ honestly. Even when we were down 2-1 in overtime, I thought we were playing better. It’s funny to say, but we got one back and then won,” he said.

FSC scored to tie, and shut out RSL North in penalty kicks to win the tournament.

Junior Hailey Schlenker said the team swarmed the goalkeeper in elation, joyously hugging as a team as the parents and coaches also rushed the field.

The celebration spilled over into FSC’s other age groups, and even other Flagstaff-based soccer teams. As the west regional tournament approaches, FSC U17 is not only representing the club overall, but the entire northern Arizona area.

“All the people we’ve told, everybody that knows, they’re all super excited for us. Even other teams in Flagstaff have told us congratulations and the whole club is thrilled,” Schlenker said.

The girls are now preparing for the next round, working hard to win the tournament and reach the 2021 US Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup in Des Moines, Iowa, in July.