Flagstaff Soccer Club U17 girls set to play at regional tournament

Flagstaff Soccer Club U17 girls, a club of Flagstaff-area high school soccer players, is in preparation for the 2021 US Youth Soccer Far West Presidents Cup, a prestigious tournament that precedes the national championships.
The Far West Presidents Cup, set to begin June 16, is FSC’s first in team history in any age range or gender group.
“Nobody’s ever had this opportunity. We’re girls from a small town in northern Arizona going to regionals in Salt Lake City. It’s a huge thing,” said sophomore Ciara Garcia.
To reach this point, FSC U17 had to win the 2021 Arizona Presidents Cup in Phoenix, consisting of the state’s best club teams.
In past seasons, the girls had gotten close but never had lifted the first-place trophy. Co-head coach Mike Jenkins called FSC the “best team getting second place” in recent campaigns.
He said co-coach Chad Schlenker framed a picture of a past team posing in a picture with the runner-up trophy, distraught from being mere moments away, but not getting over the hump. He had the girls look at it.
“It was kind of a joke, but it was also like, ‘Do you want to look like this, or do you want to be the team smiling in the picture and celebrating?'” Jenkins said.
FSC went up early in the championship game over Real Salt Lake North -- one of many “all-star-type” squads the smaller Flagstaff-based team faced in the tournament -- and led 1-0 until the final minutes of regulation. But RSL scored to send it to overtime tied 1-1. Then, RSL North went ahead in the first overtime period.
Even having never won the title, down a goal in the toughest moment of the season, Schlenker said nobody panicked.
“I didn’t feel like, ‘Here we go again,’ honestly. Even when we were down 2-1 in overtime, I thought we were playing better. It’s funny to say, but we got one back and then won,” he said.
FSC scored to tie, and shut out RSL North in penalty kicks to win the tournament.
Junior Hailey Schlenker said the team swarmed the goalkeeper in elation, joyously hugging as a team as the parents and coaches also rushed the field.
The celebration spilled over into FSC’s other age groups, and even other Flagstaff-based soccer teams. As the west regional tournament approaches, FSC U17 is not only representing the club overall, but the entire northern Arizona area.
“All the people we’ve told, everybody that knows, they’re all super excited for us. Even other teams in Flagstaff have told us congratulations and the whole club is thrilled,” Schlenker said.
The girls are now preparing for the next round, working hard to win the tournament and reach the 2021 US Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup in Des Moines, Iowa, in July.
A victory would not only continue the team’s season, but also a long run of years together as a group. Many of the FSC girls have played together for several seasons, as many as seven or eight for the core group. Their bond has grown over that time, as has their chemistry on the field, leading to this moment.
“I just want to win, honestly. It’s a really big tournament, but we’ve gotten this far and I think we can compete,” junior Brisa Arangure said.
It will take an effort similar to that of the championship game, possibly more to advance against the top teams from such states as Utah, Colorado, Idaho and others in the area.
But, as an underdog that has already overachieved, the FSC girls feel they have a chance.
“People were saying that nobody had ever won, nobody’s been this far. Usually it’s the big Phoenix or Tucson teams, but here we are, and we’re excited to see what happens,” Chad Schlenker said.
Preliminary play of the Far West Presidents Cup begins June 16 in Salt Lake City, Utah.