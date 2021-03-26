Flagstaff shelter to transition away from hotel use

Flagstaff Shelter Services (FSS) announced Friday that its staff is preparing to move clients from local hotels back to the congregant shelter or other housing opportunities.
In a media release, shelter officials said that while providing hotel rooms to unsheltered city residents has been successful at minimizing spread of COVID-19 throughout the year, it has also come with a high financial costs for the shelter.
And now, as the Shelter is working with North Country Healthcare to provide vaccinations and COVID-19 testing to clients, the organization is looking to largely end those hotel efforts.
The move will not impact the operations to provide hotel space to COVID positive clients.
“The COVID-19 pandemic hit individuals experiencing homelessness harder than almost anyone and while many places were closing their doors, FSS stepped up to ensure that our neighbors were safe, sheltered, and had access to testing and vaccines,” said Shelter Board Chair Dr. Anne Newland, in a statement.
Shelter officials say the transition back to the congregate shelter will begin in the next two weeks, with those who are still extremely medically vulnerable remaining in the hotel setting.
A safety plan is in place when a client tests positive for COVID-19 that will trigger a procedure to quarantine clients off-site from the shelter, according to the media release.
In the meantime, Shelter staff will work with each client to determine and support their next steps, whether that be a transition to housing, a return to the shelter or connection to another placement.
Behavioral health services through The Guidance Center and Southwest Behavioral & Health Services will be available to assist clients with the transition and their individual plans.
“The FSS team has worked tirelessly every day, over the past year to protect hundreds of the most vulnerable in our community from the pandemic as well as exposure,” said Shelter Director Ross Schaefer Altenbaugh. “Moving forward, our focus will remain on helping individuals and families move out of homelessness safely and permanently.”