Flagstaff shelter to transition away from hotel use

Flagstaff Shelter Services (FSS) announced Friday that its staff is preparing to move clients from local hotels back to the congregant shelter or other housing opportunities.

In a media release, shelter officials said that while providing hotel rooms to unsheltered city residents has been successful at minimizing spread of COVID-19 throughout the year, it has also come with a high financial costs for the shelter.

And now, as the Shelter is working with North Country Healthcare to provide vaccinations and COVID-19 testing to clients, the organization is looking to largely end those hotel efforts.

The move will not impact the operations to provide hotel space to COVID positive clients.

“The COVID-19 pandemic hit individuals experiencing homelessness harder than almost anyone and while many places were closing their doors, FSS stepped up to ensure that our neighbors were safe, sheltered, and had access to testing and vaccines,” said Shelter Board Chair Dr. Anne Newland, in a statement.

Shelter officials say the transition back to the congregate shelter will begin in the next two weeks, with those who are still extremely medically vulnerable remaining in the hotel setting.