Flagstaff Shelter Services named 'Organization of the Year'

There’s a popular metaphor, a story that begins on a beach. In the story, there are friends having a picnic on a sunny shore, chatting and eating, and watching the water flow by. Then, suddenly they see a child in the rushing waves drowning and in need of urgent help.

The friends jump in the water to save the child and are successful. Just as they reach the sand, breathless, they look back and notice there are more children in the water. Dozens. They’re faced with a dilemma. Do they remain where they are, and save as many from drowning as they can, or do they travel upstream to find out where the kids are coming from and address the source of the problem?

Ross Schaefer, the executive director of Flagstaff Shelter Services, told this story from her office located above a shelter filled with bunk beds and people escaping the cold, as the winter wind shook a pine tree outside her icy window.

At Flagstaff Shelter Services (FSS), Schaefer explains, addressing homelessness is like being on that shore, and her organization is tasked with doing both things at once — saving the people from drowning and meeting the problem at its source. In Schaefer’s telling, the loss of one life is unacceptable.

During the winter in Flagstaff, conditions are bitter -- and the difference between life and death for a person without shelter can be a warm place to sleep or even sit for a couple of hours.

FSS is an emergency shelter, they take in people regardless of their background, circumstances and even sobriety — because when they fill roughly 250 beds a night, the shelter is trying to keep as many people safe and alive as possible.

That’s the work of pulling the kids, in our metaphor, from the water.

“Every day is a new obstacle in terms of serving people, and a new chance to get people home,” said Schaefer. “We serve about 2,000 unique individuals annually. It’s obviously a lot more points of service. It’s close to 62,000 points of service or engagements with folks.”

Schaefer can still remember her first board meeting nine years ago. That’s when FFS, which at that time had operating budget of about $300,000 a year, decided to become a year-round 24-hour shelter.

Now the organization needs closer to $5 million a year to operate. Every day shelter staff help to connect people with food and water, bunks to sleep in, medical care and a warm shower — meeting immediate needs.

Which isn’t to say that Schaefer and her team aren’t focused on solving upstream problems and getting people permanently housed. Because that is also a major focus for the organization.

“Housing is the answer to homelessness. We have a significant portion of our resources geared toward shelter -- which is not the same as housing,” Schaefer explained. “Our goal is to make sure that no one has to be on the street. If they need a space, they have a space to be. Also, we’re having the next phase of that conversation to make sure that what they’re getting is not just shelter in the long run; it’s housing.”

FSS has what they call “open-door intake,” meaning people who are experiencing homelessness or fleeing domestic violence can tell their story once and be connected to services.

“We’re going to hear you and say, based on how you answered this we think this program is going to be the best for you and you should go see them at this time with this appointment,” explained Schaefer.

About 600 people are on the intake list, according to Schaefer, meaning they’re going through the process of being connected to long-term housing. The list is dynamic, and some people find solutions to their situation without utilizing resources. Regardless, the program acts as a conduit between service providers and people in need.

“It takes the burden off the person in crisis and puts the burden on the system to respond,” Schaeffer said.

'It doesn't just happen overnight'

Not everyone at the shelter seeks permanent housing resources.

Schaefer said there are people she’s seen every day over the last nine years.

Some people need time to access resources, and building relationships can be a key part of the job of housing people.

“A lot of these folks don’t get here by way of not having trauma. I think that saying, 'I get it and really in true sincerity,’ I think that can help somebody realize that they’re not alone,” said Holly Creager, the programs director at FSS. “It doesn’t just happen overnight. This is dedication to the work that we do, and I think that’s where our staff’s work lays.”

Staff often see people at the lowest points of their lives who facing times of uncertainty and fear. That’s why Schaefer says her team of about 50 people is often gifted at moving in darkness.

“You don’t necessarily get a thank you,” Creager added."The reward comes when you see a person connected to dental resources, or you see them having been housed and speaking to someone else that’s been housed, and they’re talking about sorting their pantry out. It’s so small but it’s so significant right? Because now they have a space where they can put up their canned goods and stuff

“It’s like when you see somebody that you’ve seen at the shelter for years and you see them housed. They come in and they’re wearing makeup. They’ve blow dried their hair,” Schaefer said. “Housing does something different to your DNA, it feels like. It’s cool to be a part of that.”

A crowning moment

Whether the team was working toward the goal of permanently housing people, or offering shelter to those who needed it immediately, the arrival of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in everything.

Viruses spread quickly in congregate spaces and shelter environments, like the one at FSS. So the team worked with three hotels to try to get the most medically vulnerable people in spaces where they could isolate. They saw zero COVID-positive cases for months.

Using American Rescue Plan funds, they ultimately moved to purchase a historic Route 66 hotel, formerly the Howard Johnson behind the Crown Railroad Café, and transformed it into a housing resource they call The Crown.

The 72,000-square-foot, 58-room hotel would turn out to be life-changing for some and lifesaving for others, according to Schaefer.

The Crown was equipped with all of the services clients got at the existing shelter — access to beds, showers, food, health care screenings, behavioral and mental health services, and permanent housing resources. FSS care coordinators were stationed on-site 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and residents were selected based on need and medical vulnerability.

Eventually, The Crown will become permanent supportive housing.

Still, paired with a tremendously successful vaccination effort, it was one of the key ways FSS was able to help hundreds of people survive the pandemic.

“I think there is a good group of folks that fundamentally don’t want to be sick. They take this stuff seriously, because when the flu sweeps through the shelter, it’s not like it is at your house, when you’re miserable and you pile under your comforter and watch Netflix when you’re awake. It is not a forgiving environment to be sick,” Schaefer said. “I think, generally speaking, our folks are interested in vaccinations and we had like 85% of our people get vaccinated, not once but twice! Just this remarkable number.”

In many ways, Schaefer said, it’s a testament to FSS’s ability to rally community partners.

“Honestly, it was doing good work for the community. It was rallying support from Caleb (Schiff) at Pizzicletta and John Conley at Salsa Brava, having North Country on site, that when they could roll out vaccinations they were willing to do clinics here. Where we had pizza ovens, where if you got a vaccination you could pick your own pizza,” Schaefer said.

Bringing in more people -- and the right resources -- Schaefer explained is key to treating homelessness and meeting people where they’re at while also looking for upstream solutions.

“Part of what is so excellent about this organization is that it consistently evolves to fit the need of the community. There’s a wildfire, we’re going to be written into the wildfire plan, so that we can be ground zero for people coming out of the woods that are experiencing homelessness. There’s an entire community at Arrowhead Village being kicked out. We are written into the city’s contract to re-house those folks into new placements. There’s an overflow at the shelter, we ask partner churches to fill in. It makes it easier if we can be agile. I think that is what we have to be, to be able to respond,” said Schaefer.

The COVID-19 pandemic also lead to an understanding of housing as health care at FSS -- which in many ways reshaped their approach and was one of the catalysts to The Crown’s purchase.

“People so often forget that when you don’t have housing, you don’t have a place to keep your insulin, you don’t have a safe place to keep your medications, nor do you have a space to go home from your day, from life and recover and recuperate. Our folks never get that opportunity until they reach housing,” said Creager.

Recognized for recovery

The Crown’s opening and success was one of the things that got FSS noticed by the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund — which was launched in 2018 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. FSS has been tapped to receive the largest private gift in the fund’s history.

The shelter is set to receive $2.5 million to combat homelessness in northern Arizona, and Schaefer already knows how the money will be used. FSS is going to open another location, acquire another hotel, because the improved outcomes they saw opening The Crown were too good to ignore.

“We’ve seen improved health outcomes for folks. We’ve seen physical health outcomes, upwards of 65% improved health outcomes and connectivity to behavioral and mental health. We’ve seen a 60% increase of folks that have connected with services,” said Creager.

The money will make a major difference, but it will not go toward the general operating budget or the operation of the emergency shelter. They still need community support to buy necessities such as toilet paper and even work clothes for clients.

“Having that money that is free and flexible to keep on the lights, or buy somebody’s CNA uniform so they can go back to school, having that resource is necessary,” Schaefer said. “We’re delegating upstream and downstream, but we know we can’t be in two places at once and we need the community. We need resources.”

You could say the work of supporting people without housing is in Schaefer’s blood. Her mother was born into homelessness and ran a similar organization in another state. Schaefer remembers riding to school every day in a van that smelled like bologna sandwiches.

“I grew up in this environment that was super dynamic -- around humans, and what happens when people don’t have houses and how that all plays into what pushes people to make the choices they make. When your back is against the wall, what would you do to protect your kids? Where would you go? Where would you sleep?” Schaefer said. “The fact is, I value courage, grit, compassion. I go downstairs and I’m surrounded by hundreds of people that I would want to do battle with. These are the people that frankly are so often not chosen in this world. These are the folks people step over on their way to dinner, but I go downstairs and laugh with these humans and see the humanity of it all and it doesn’t make sense. The reality is, I get up and I want to come to work.”

And she invites everyone to join in the hard, heart work with her team.

“Our needs are real. We have this interesting continuum of need that goes from, yes, money, but also volunteers and people that are willing to figure out how their gifts can best be used. You might not be able to donate money, but you could give time. Maybe in your day job, you’re a painter and you could come out here and help us paint a room,” said Schaefer, “We have so much room for people’s gifts. It’s a matter of connecting to them.”

And they’ll certainly need the help in the new year.

The year 2022 was a banner year for FSS, with the purchase of The Crown and receiving the Bezos Foundation Grant. And 2023 will see the organization purchasing and opening another hotel, and working to get more people housed. More people ready to swap stories about organizing their pantries.

More people who can sleep safely every night.

More people rescued from drowning.

That’s got the team at FSS ready to face whatever challenge is next head on. Ask Creager and Schaefer about 2023 and they’ll offer you three words.

Bring it on.