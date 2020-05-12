Flagstaff Shelter Services moves remaining clients into motels

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As of Monday night, almost all of the clients at Flagstaff Shelter Services are now being sheltered at one of three motels in an effort to promote social distancing among Flagstaff’s homeless population.

Over the weekend, FSS director Ross Altenbaugh secured a third motel willing to loan space to the shelter for its clients. Together, the three sites now provide about 175 rooms.

The decision to expand to serve the shelter’s entire homeless population was made Thursday by the shelter’s board of directors, following results from testing last week that showed 30% of clients and staff were positive for COVID-19. As the results have continued to trickle in since last week, Altenbaugh said the count is now at 21 clients and five staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Altenbaugh said the shelter continues to see 60 to 70 people every night, after moving 75 of the most vulnerable to hotels about five weeks ago. Because all but one COVID-19 tests of those staying at the motels have been negative, Altenbaugh said the team now knows the model works.

Despite ongoing funding concerns, Altenbaugh said the need to expand the program became clear after the testing results from last week.