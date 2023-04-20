Almost exactly one year after Flagstaff Shelter Services (FSS) purchased “The Crown” on Route 66, it has acquired another hotel.

Now, in a play on the concept of Motel 6 "leaving the light on for you," the team at FSS has started calling its new site "The Lantern." The nonprofit's director, Ross Schaefer, hopes it will act as a guiding light to help people out of homelessness for good.

According to Schaefer, FSS's journey from operating only as a congregate shelter to offering housing solutions in repurposed hotels started because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When COVID came to town in 2020, we were really afraid of what it would do if it ripped through our organization in a congregate setting. Our organization made a very bold choice to move everyone in the property to hotels across the community,” Schaefer said.

The decision helped cement the idea that housing is healthcare and that people need a private place to land and recover from whatever life throws at them.

It also illuminated the potential use of hospitality-industry properties such as the Motel 6 on Lucky Lane that the nonprofit just bought.

“When the Department of Housing created this direct line for funding, we were able to purchase what is now known as The Crown on Route 66. That enabled us to provide 58 units of shelter and housing for families, and the medically vulnerable,” Schaefer said. “Very quickly we realized that it was a mechanism that could really solve homelessness for a lot of people, very quickly, in a community where housing is a crisis.”

The acquisition of the old Motel 6 cost $8.95 million and was made possible by funding from the Arizona Department of Housing’s State Recovery Funds, allocated by the American Rescue Plan. The funding was specifically designated for the rehabilitation of hotels like The Lantern and The Crown.

According to Schaefer, the Forest Highlands Foundation also contributed to supporting funds for the project.

The Lantern, however, will differ from its predecessor in a few notable ways.

In its first year of operation, The Crown proved to be a valuable tool to help people transition into permanent housing — 12% of the 134 people who stayed at The Crown have found permanent housing. According to data provided by FSS, 28% of the people who lived at The Crown this past year were senior citizens, and 30% have been chronically homeless.

The Crown was always designed to shelter the medically vulnerable and families. About 20% of the people who lived at the Route 66 shelter in its first operating year were children.

Now, renovations are underway to add more multi-bedroom units to The Crown so that larger families can move in. From now on, family shelter will be the primary purpose of the facility.

At The Lantern, FSS will work to help single people and families who don’t have children to transition out of homelessness.

That shouldn’t require tearing out any walls, Schaefer said, but it will make a major dent in the population of people who need housing in Flagstaff.

A piece of white poster board taped to the double doors leading to the office tells visitors the “Location is Permanently Closed.” The relics marking this 103-unit building as a hotel will soon be wiped away.

But potential residents will still have to cross a certain threshold before opening one of the facility’s navy blue doors.

“You can’t just walk up and get a room. You’ll have to go through the process,” Schaefer said.

Part of the process involves committing to seeking permanent housing and signing a lease-style agreement that sets standards for behavior under the building’s roof — guests and parties in the building, for example, will not be tolerated.

“People need to be working toward housing opportunities and solutions the whole time they’re here,” Schaefer said.

But that doesn’t mean they won’t have support.

One of the benefits of living at The Lantern will come in the form of access to on-site social services. Housing case managers, advocates from Native Americans for Community Action, and staff from the Guidance Center and Southwest Behavioral Services will all be available in the building to help people try to transition successfully out of homelessness.

“I anticipate people stabilizing. That looks different for everyone. There’s no formula to making it happen. Some folks are going to need a more extensive and intensive case management plan. Some folks are going to be looking for something to bridge them into getting their next unit,” Schaefer said. “It’s Flagstaff. We have a very long waitlist for any kind of housing opportunity. We have the resources to get it done pretty quickly for people, we just don’t have the housing capacity. That’s where this program really is going to fill a critical gap.”

When it comes to capital improvements to the building itself, there are a few things in the works. FSS has secured funding to add kitchenettes to roughly half of the units in the once-abandoned hotel, according to Schaefer. Asbestos abatement will get underway soon before anyone moves in or any major improvements are made.

“This is one of the very first true opportunities that we have to get close to ending homelessness in our community. We just need to do it right, do it equitably, and stay focused on the prize of housing for folks. I think we can get there with a lot of people,” Schaefer said.

Walking through the rooms -- which are modest, but inviting — it’s hard not to see the potential Schaefer sees in the new project. A small downstairs unit housed a single bed, small desk, television and chair. Its walls were painted orange. A bar of Motel 6-branded soap sat by the sink, and the small bathtub still had a clean white hotel towel draped over its side.

In addition to the single units, she said, there are rooms with two beds and space for couches and pullout beds elsewhere in the building.

There aren’t too many improvements that are necessary to get the facility up and running as a transitional shelter, according the FSS director. In fact, it’s almost a natural evolution for the building — which already housed people experiencing homelessness during the early throes of the pandemic.

“Before we bought it, it was contracting rooms with almost every social service agency around town during COVID. They are no strangers -- we’re no strangers -- to this population and the kinds of needs that folks might have,” Schaefer said.

She also wants The Lantern to be positively received by its neighbors and says that FSS is willing to put in the work needed to make connections on Lucky Lane.

“I think our big goal in the next three to six months is to really listen to the neighbors in the area about their fears and about their hopes and expectations ... as we develop this property into the program that it will be,” Schaefer said. “We will be making sure our neighbors here know that we want to be good neighbors, and we want to really be able to identify challenges that they might have with us and move past those in a successful way.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Schaefer, braving the wind, got to try her key fob — a kind of round blue master key -- and open a few rooms for the first time since FSS bought the property.

She said it only took 17 days for The Crown to become operational after its purchase. The newly acquired building, however, might take a longer to prepare, with move-in opportunities slated for early fall.

“We want to get people in as soon as possible ... it feels silly to have this kind of building and not have people in it when there are so many people in need,” Schaefer said.