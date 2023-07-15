Less than 20% of the dogs that go missing in the United States are returned to their respective owners; cat reunion rates are much lower — under 10%.

That’s according to data provided by High Country Humane (HCH).

The Flagstaff-based shelter sees roughly 3,000 animals every year, many of which might have an owner who misses them.

HCH executive director Liz Olson told the Arizona Daily Sun that a simple engraved ID tag on a collar can be one of the most effective ways to reunite pets and owners.

“I would say 95% of the animals that come in have no collar or tag. Especially no tags,” she said. “Tags are one of the best practices to return animals to their owners. Often, they prevent animals from even coming into the shelter.”

ID tags are relatively low-cost and low-tech, unlike other animal identification methods. Microchips, for example, can be a great way for a pet who has lost its collar or tag to be found — with the assistance of a veterinarian to scan an implanted device.

“Microchips are awesome, but you have to go to a vet to get those because it’s an implant under the skin,” Olson said. “That’s not always a good way for your neighbor when they find your dog to know whose it is.”

Microchips through HCH cost owners about $15 for implant and registration. Even at that rate, Olson said most new adoptive pet parents opt out of the process.

A tag can provide easy identification at a glance, as long as an animal is still wearing its collar.

For three years, Olson has wanted to purchase an ID tag printing machine for HCH in order to expand access to tags. Right now, the shelter is raising money to purchase a $1,700 engraving device that will be able to print animal names, owner addresses and phone numbers onto a tag in moments.

“We want to offer free tags to owners that are picking up lost pets, and then have tags available for the public to purchase at a really low-cost rate. I’m talking under five bucks. Just a couple dollars,” Olson said.

She said the shelter will use funds from purchased tags to pay for refill hardware — new tags and loops for future use.

First, the machine has to be acquired.

“I’ll probably be about $800 over budget if we buy it -- which we will. We’ve only raised half the funds. Then we have to buy tags,” Olson said.

She said the shelter has decided to acquire the machine no matter what.

“Every animal should have a tag and collar. Especially if they’re an outdoor pet or they tend to get out,” Olson said.

HCH has remained at or near capacity for more than a year. It relies heavily on foster homes to keep dogs and cats out of the kennels at HCH’s facility, but it’s still busy. Olson hopes if more animals have tags and collars, fewer will need to be dropped off as strays at the shelter.

The new tag machine, once it is purchased, will be the latest addition to HCH’s suite of free and low-cost services.

Tags alone don’t do much good without a collar, and Olson said HCH has a retail area where current or new pet owners can pick up low-cost harnesses, leashes and collars.

The shelter also expanded its service offerings after hiring a new veterinarian earlier this year.

“We started seeing some low-cost appointments two days a week and now we’re doing a third day of only spay/neuter. That started in June. That’s a big deal. There were no low-cost clinics in Flagstaff, so High Country Humane has opened one,” Olson said.

According to Olson, half of the 3,000 animals the shelter sees every year are puppies and kittens.

She said that indicates to her the community’s need for spay/neuter services.

However, so far, clinic days have not been filling up.

“We know we have a population problem in Coconino County,” Olson said.

Residents of Coconino County and the Navajo and Hopi nations can call HCH to schedule an appointment, Olson said.

Full pricing and qualification information is available on HCH’s website.