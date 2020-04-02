Flagstaff seniors struggle to make connections in isolation

In extraordinary times like these, you take your social connections however you can get them. That’s especially true for older adults who crave human contact for the sake of their physical and psychic well-being. In Flagstaff, as elsewhere, seniors now must negotiate the delicate balance between reaching out and keeping their distance.
For instance, the Dancin’ Grannies, the city’s jaunty geriatric tap troupe, aren’t hoofing it these days, their clacking shoes gone silent, their fellowship and easy camaraderie reduced to periodic phone calls checking up on each other. They hope to reassemble by late June for that important gig at Heritage Square.
Meanwhile, one elderly local woman, eager for any human connection in this time of coronavirus isolation, has taken to sitting on her front porch and watching the world, such as it is, go by, waving at neighbors walking their dogs or folks taking out the trash. Makes her feel less lonely.
Over at local senior living centers, the usual bevy of group activities has dwindled to things residents can do alone together. But they are plucky and resilient, activities directors report, keeping good humor amid the shutdown.
At Brookdale, they are engaging in spirited rounds of hallway bowling, making sure, of course, that people observe social-distancing edicts, then they retire to their rooms to enjoy a root beer float social — only solo, so as not to expose others to potential contagion. At Haven Health, residents compete, though not face-to-face, in their own form of March Madness: a trivia game called “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” replete with inspiring music, which nets folks cool prizes should they win their “bracket.”
And though those in senior communities are not allowed visitors, some have embraced technology and used Zoom or Facetime to converse with loved ones, while others stand at their window as family members wave or hold signs in the parking lot and talk on their cell phones.
The collective mood among many seniors remains buoyant, for the most part — after all, the oldest of these seniors have lived through the Great Depression and World War II deprivations — but like anyone, the coronavirus shutdown has been a test of their patience and resolve.
“It’s getting on my nerves a little,” said Lillie Winsley, 74, “but there ain’t nothing you can do about it.”
Actually, there is. Health experts recommend that everyone, especially seniors, stave off depression and anxiety borne from isolation by both acknowledging the difficulties and taking steps to engage with people in whatever limited way possible.
Holing up in one’s room may be almost as unhealthful for seniors as being exposed to the virus itself. A recent study by the advocacy group AARP compared seniors exposed to prolonged isolation to those of smoking 15 cigarettes a day in terms of health risks. One in three seniors nationwide live alone, many with underlying health issues, and the Associated Press reports that suicide rates among those age 75 and older is among the highest in the nation.
“This is a population that’s especially susceptible for loneliness,” said David G. Dubner, a Flagstaff psychologist. “So their baseline for loneliness is much higher than the average population. That translates to a higher risk for depression. We do see that in the scientific evidence.
“Loneliness is stressful. People underestimate the effects of stress on them. It’s very insidious. Like blood pressure, we don’t always feel stress. If you’re asking to solve the problem of loneliness itself, that’s pretty simple: You go and be around people. But we have restrictions now, so maybe do some indirect things, like Facetiming on the internet. And sometimes, (people) don’t appreciate that you don’t have to talk to people to assuage your loneliness. You just have to see them and be somewhat near them.”
Not all seniors are staying home. Leora Harsh has continued to volunteer weekdays at Flagstaff's food bank, but she hastens to note that she wears a mask at all times and, because she toils in the warehouse, stays far more than six feet from others. At home, she passes time tending to her chickens, so you might say she is cooped up.
"Nothing like going out in the evening when they start to roost and just puck, puck, puck along with them as they settle for the night," Harsh said. "I got a book last year, How to Talk Chicken. It works."
Still, engaging with others now has been made more difficult, since all of the group activities available to seniors — from crafts classes and group lunches at the Montoya Center to library lectures and boogieing every week with the Dancin’ Grannies or doing tai chi poses in the park — have been shelved.
One program that’s really felt the loss after the virus hit is the Senior Corps at Northern Arizona University’s Civic Service Institute, which matches younger seniors (55-plus) with older adults whose mobility and health conditions limit movement as a sort of friend-cum-case worker.
Winsley, a “Senior Companion” paired with two home-bound women in their 90s, said checking in by phone with her pals is not the same as speaking face to face or doing shared activities.
“One of my people, Darlene (age 94) is in a home and I can’t call her because she wouldn’t know who I am over the phone,” Winsley said. “If she could see me, she’d recognize me. I do talk to my other person on the phone, and she’s doing all right. I do miss not being able to see them.”
Another “Senior Companion,” Linda Knott, 67, says she feels bad that she’s not allowed to run errands for the two women she helps out. One is social, Knott said, and spends a lot of time chatting on the phone; the other is more introverted.
“She has a little table (on the porch) outside her place, so I suggested she go out there once in a while,” Knott said. “If people come by, wave. They keep their distance. It’ll be safe. It’s good for her to get fresh air and sunshine.”
Many seniors are taking the suggestion of fresh air and exercise to heart. Knott spoke on the phone while hiking at Old Caves Crater Trail. “I really wanted to go and take my lady for a walk,” Knott said, “but they said not even that.”
The Dancin’ Grannies, meanwhile, are staying in shape by practicing the routines and songs leader Cherie Hollett sent them before the lockdown.
“They have all of our songs,” she said. “I’m sure some are practicing just to remember. At our age, it’s easy to forget. When we do get back, whenever that is, we’ll spend the first few classes getting back. It’s good physically to dance, but also mentally. We need that challenge.”
