Flagstaff seniors struggle to make connections in isolation

“This is a population that’s especially susceptible for loneliness,” said David G. Dubner, a Flagstaff psychologist. “So their baseline for loneliness is much higher than the average population. That translates to a higher risk for depression. We do see that in the scientific evidence.

“Loneliness is stressful. People underestimate the effects of stress on them. It’s very insidious. Like blood pressure, we don’t always feel stress. If you’re asking to solve the problem of loneliness itself, that’s pretty simple: You go and be around people. But we have restrictions now, so maybe do some indirect things, like Facetiming on the internet. And sometimes, (people) don’t appreciate that you don’t have to talk to people to assuage your loneliness. You just have to see them and be somewhat near them.”

Not all seniors are staying home. Leora Harsh has continued to volunteer weekdays at Flagstaff's food bank, but she hastens to note that she wears a mask at all times and, because she toils in the warehouse, stays far more than six feet from others. At home, she passes time tending to her chickens, so you might say she is cooped up.

"Nothing like going out in the evening when they start to roost and just puck, puck, puck along with them as they settle for the night," Harsh said. "I got a book last year, How to Talk Chicken. It works."