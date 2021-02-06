Flagstaff scientists contribute to latest Mars missions

“Because they’re mounted on the mast, they’re kind of hanging out in the breeze. They get very cold at night and warm up in the day. That big range of temperatures is larger than we see on Earth and is very hard to design for; to make it work at those low temperatures is a challenge,” Herkenhoff said.

Mastcam-Z was designed to take high-definition images and videos of the Martian surface, including signs of water and ancient life. According to a NASA description, it can look around in a full 360 degrees and, using its zoom, can see features as small as a house fly from a distance about the length of a soccer field.

“The ability to zoom and change the focal length like you can with a digital commercial camera is going to be really powerful and give us a lot more flexibility in identifying the rocks, soil and other targets that deserve a closer look by the other instruments on Perseverance,” Herkenhoff said.

In the days after the rover lands, those who will be operating it will shift their schedules to align with Mars time, where the days are about 40 minutes longer than Earth days. In the past, scientists would gather in Los Angeles and live on Mars time together as they worked at JPL, but in response to the pandemic, most of the team, including Herkenhoff, will be participating from home.