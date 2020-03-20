Flagstaff's restaurants and bars still open for business

Editor's Note: This list is being constantly updated. Businesses should submit their infomation to the Facebook group #weareopen#weareflagstaff. Additionally, for businesses not listed, please contact the Arizona Daily Sun and provide the relevant information. For those listed, please let us know if any of the info is incorrect or is changing.
Customers should check with businesses for possible in-house delivery in addition to third-party delivery options.
Alejandros: 2800 S. Lone Tree, (623) 694-2108. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., curbside pickup available. Delivery on Grubhub and Lodel.
Altitudes: 2 S. Beaver St., (928) 607-3405. Noon to 5 p.m., Friday to Sunday with a limited menu. Gift cards available.
ATL Wings: 1300 S. Milton Rd. STE 107, (928) 482-5590. Open for takeout and free delivery.
Agave Mexican Restaurant: 1580 E. Rte 66, (928) 774-1429. Delivery on DoorDash.
Asia Station: 121 S. San Francisco St., (928) 440-5381. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday. Curbside pickup available, Delivery on Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats and in-house.
Bandera Craft Tacos: 11 E. Aspen Ave., (928) 440-5403. 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Curbside pickup available. Delivery on DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats. Family meals (4 to 6 people) available for $20 to $25.
Beaver Street: 11 S. Beaver St. #1, (928) 779-0079. 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Online ordering, curbside pickup available. Gift cards available.
Bigfoot BBQ: 20 N. Leroux St, (928) 226-1677. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Until 8 p.m. on Sundays). Curbside pickup and catering available. Delivery on Grubhub, Lodel and Postmates. Gift certificates available.
Brandy's Restaurant & Bakery: 1500 E Cedar Ave #40, 928-779-2187. 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., curbside pickup and takeout available. Order online at ChowNow, delivery on DoorDash and Postmates. Gift certificates available. Free latte (Firecreek Coffee) with any takeout order of $10 or more.
Brady’s Cafe: 18 S. Beaver St., 928-774-8301. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside pickup available. Delivery on DoorDash and Postmates. Gift Certificates available. Free latte (Firecreek Coffee) with any takeout order of $10 or more.
Casa Duarte: 1000 N. Humphreys St., (928) 606-1500. 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call for takeout, drive-up service available. Delivery on Lodel. Gift certificates available.
Cracker Barrel: 2560 E. Lucky Lane, (928) 773-1524. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Carryout and online orders available.
Cedar House Coffee Shop: 2009 E. Cedar Ave., (928) 678-5976. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., curbside pickup available. Gift certificates available.
Collins: 2 N. Leroux St., (928) 214-7363. Noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday. Curbside pickup available. Delivery on DoorDash and Uber Eats. Gift Certificates available. Kids eat free with purchase of entree and beverage.
Cornish Pasty: 26 S. San Francisco St., (928) 440-5196. Takeout available, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Crown Railroad Cafe: 3300 W. Historic Rte 66, (928) 522-9237. Takeout available.
Dank Sammies: 15 N. Agassiz St., (928) 606-7621. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Curbside pickup available, delivery on DoorDash, Grubhub, Lodel and Postmates. Free delivery with minimum purchase (Distance is limited).
Dara Thai: 14 S. San Francisco St., (928) 774-0047. Takeout and delivery available. Order delivery on DoorDash, Grubhub, Lodel and Uber Eats.
Denny's: 2122 S. Milton Rd. (928) 779-1371 and 2306 E. Lucky Ln. (928) 774-3413. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Carryout and delivery available, order online. Delivery fees waived.
Diablo Burger: 120 N. Leroux St., (928) 774-3274. Takeout available, no cash (pay with card over the phone).
Downtown Diner: 7 E. Aspen Ave., (928) 774-3492. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Curbside pickup available and delivery on Lodel.
Drinking Horn Meadery: 506 N. Grant St., (928) 774-1049. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Orders taken over the phone, curbside pickup available. Gift certificates available.
El Capitan: 1800 S. Milton Rd. #21, (928) 793-8028. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Takeout menu is limited, order online. Pay online, with Venmo or PayPal at pickup. Taco kits available for $13, order four or more trays and delivery available within city limits.
Elevated Pizza Co.: 4650 US 89 (Inside the Flagstaff Mall), (928) 562-0069. Carryout and curbside pickup available.
Ewa's Thai Cuisine: 110 S. San Francisco St., (928) 774-4060. Takeout and delivery available. Delivery on DoorDash, Lodel and Postmates.
Famous Pizza: 104 E. Rte 66, (928) 440-5286. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Sunday to Thursday), 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday and Saturday). Online ordering on ChowNow, delivery available on DoorDash. Gift cards available.
Firecreek Coffee: 22 W. Rte 66, (928) 774-2266. Visit store online, takeout and delivery available.
Fratelli Pizza: All three locations, call 928-774-9200. Carryout available.
Go Sushi: 1411 S. Milton Rd., (928) 440-5001. Call for free delivery. Happy hour 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Delivery also on Grubhub, Lodel and Postmates.
Hiro's Sushi: 1312 S. Plaza Way, (928) 226-8030. Noon to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Curbside pickup available. Delivery on DoorDash and Postmates. Gift certificates available.
Java Juice Cafe: 1530 S. Riordan Ranch St., (928) 774-1034. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gift certificates available.
Historic Brewing: 110 S. San Francisco St., (928) 774-0454. Noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday. Available for curbside pickup, call in pickup order. Delivery on postmates. Gift certificates available.
Hops on Birch: 22 E. Birch Ave. #2, (928) 440-5380. 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for to-go only.
Jitters: 3504 W. Historic Rte 66, (928) 526-3277. Free delivery on four or more sandwiches.
Kachina Downtown Restaurant: 522 E. Rte 66, (928) 779-1944. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (subject to change). Delivery on Lodel. Gift certificates available.
Karma Sushi: 6 E. Rte 66, (928) 774-6100. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Happy hour prices all day. Curbside pickup available, order online at ChowNow. Gift certificates available.
Kickstand Kafe: 719 N. Humphreys St., (928) 779-5393. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., drive-thru available. Gift cards available. Delivery on DoorDash.
Kokiyo: 116 S. San Francisco St., (928) 774-1555. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday. To-go available.
La Fonda: 1900 North 2nd Street, (928) 779-0296. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 10% off of party trays. Order online at ChowNow, delivery available on Uber Eats.
Lotus Lounge: 106 N. San Francisco St., (928) 440-5568. Takeout and delivery available.
Lumberyard: 5 S. San Francisco St., (928) 779-2739. 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Online ordering for curbside pickup, including beer to-go. Gift certificates available.
Lux North: 11 E. Aspen Ave., (602) 361-8866. 8 a.m; to 4 p.m. for to-go orders.
Mamma Luisa: 2710 N. Steves Boulevard, (928) 526-6809. 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Curbside pickup available, request when calling. Gift certificates available.
Macy’s: 14 S. Beaver St., (928) 774-2243. To-go and takeout only.
MartAnnes: 112 E. Rte 66, (928) 773-4701. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., curbside pickup and takeout available. Delivery on Lodel. Gift certificates available.
McMillan: 2 W. Rte 66, (928) 774-3840. Noon to 8 p.m., Takeout available, delivery on Lodel. Gift certificates available.
Mike and Rhondas: 21 S. Milton Rd., (928) 774-7008. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mix: 120 N. Leroux St., (928) 774-8200. Online ordering available on ChowNow. Delivery on Postmates. Menu lunch only, breakfast added soon.
Morning Glory Cafe: 115 S. San Francisco St., (928) 774-3705. Carryout available and delivery on Lodel.
Mother Road: 7 S. Mikes Pike St., (928) 774-9139 and 1300 E. Butler Ave. #200, (928) 774-0492. 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Takeout or online orders for pickup. Four-packs for $10, cases for $50 and growler fills $10. Gift cards available with 25% going toward an employee fund.
MPM Pho: 2112 N. 4th St., (928) 714-9999. Call in for takeout, delivery available.
NiMarcos: Downtown (928) 779-2691, Eastside and Westside (928) 779-0024. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Order online at NiMarcos website. Curbside pickup and takeout and delivery available. Gift certificates available.
Oakmont Flagstaff: 2380 N. Oakmont Drive, (928) 526-7990. Noon to 8 p.m., curbside pickup available. Gift certificates available.
Oreganos: Westside (928) 773-8600, Eastside (928) 233-3000. Call-in, online order and pickup available. Delivery on DoorDash.
Over Easy: 2500 S. Woodlands Village Boulevard Suite #27, (928) 213-3410. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Online ordering and curbside pickup available. Delivery on Lodel and Uber Eats. Gift Certificates available.
Pato Thai: 20 E. Rte 66, (928) 213-1825 and (928) 226-8940. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Takeout and delivery available on DoorDash, Lodel and Postmates. Gift certificates available.
Pizza Patio: 109 E. Phoenix Ave., (928) 779-4000. Takeout and delivery available.
Pizzicletta: 203 W. Phoenix Ave., (928) 774-3242. Noon to 9 p.m., curbside pickup available, delivery on DoorDash. Gift certificates available.
Proper Meats and Provisions: 110 E. Rte 66, (928) 774-9001. Carryout and delivery available. Gift cards to Proper, Brix and Criollo available.
New Jersey Pizza Company: 2224 E. Cedar Ave. #6, (928) 774-5000. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., curbside pickup available. Delivery through Grubhub, Lodel and Postmates. Gift certificates available.
Satchmo’s: 2320 N. Fourth St., (928) 774-7292. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., curbside pickup available. Delivery on Grubhub and Postmates. Gift certificates available.
Shift Kitchen: 107 N. San Francisco St. (928) 440-5135. 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., curbside pickup and delivery available.
Single Speed Roasters: 2214 N. West St., (928) 266-0520. Curbside pickup available.
Steep Leaf Lounge: 1 E. Aspen Ave., (928) 440-5128. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call in orders. Free shipping, order online.
Tacos Los Altos: 2500 S. Woodlands Village Boulevard #1, (928) 255-0369. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., curbside pickup available. Delivery on DoorDash, Grubhub, Lodel, Postmates. Gift certificates available.
Taverna Greek Grill: 2420 S. Woodlands Village Boulevard, (928) 213-9994. Noon to 8 p.m., curbside pickup available. Delivery on Lodel. Gift certificates available.
Teppan Fuji: 2500 S. Woodlands Village Boulevard #9, (928) 637-6444. Takeout and delivery available.
That Place Projects: Tourist Home (928) 779-2811, Annex Cocktail Lounge and Tinderbox Kitchen (928) 226-8400. 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Order online, curbside pickup and takeout available on southside of Tourist Home. Gift certificates available. Delivery on DoorDash, Grubhub, Lodel and Postmates.
Texas Roadhouse: 2201 E. Rte 66, (928) 522-9247. Order online or call.
Wanderlust: 1519 N. Main St. #102, (928) 351-7952. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to Sunday. Can exchange growlers for a full one.
Western Post: 12 E. Rte 66 #102, (928) 774-1533. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., curbside pickup available.
White Dove Coffee: 2211 E. 7th Ave., (928) 774-3059. 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call in order, will be brought to car.
Wildflower: 530 Piccadilly Drive, (928) 233-5010. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pasta available 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.), order takeout online. Delivery available on Postmates.
Your Pie: 2619 S. Woodlands Village Boulevard Suite #650, (928) 440-5500. Online ordering and delivery available.