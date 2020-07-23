Flagstaff’s public charter schools release plans for remote, hybrid learning

“In the end, if you’re going to be online for a year, there are other online schools that have probably been doing this longer, so for us it’s really that focus on connections and community. … We want to still maintain what makes FALA individual and special and creative, but safely,” said Executive Director Eli Cohen.

The school’s performance-based classes, such as art, dance, music and theater, have proven a particular challenge in planning for the year.

Cohen said teachers are seeking advice from others in the industry, like Arizona School for the Arts, about how they are adapting to COVID-19. FALA teachers are currently considering collaborations between classes like music and dance or theater and creative writing to prevent “online fatigue.” These online classes could be held simultaneously to reduce the amount of time students have to be in front of a computer while still allowing them to practice the two subjects and work on creative projects.

Upon returning to in-person instruction, Cohen said outdoor learning spaces — even tents in the school parking lot — may be an option for these high activity rooms, which will need extra indoor precautions.