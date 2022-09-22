Flagstaff’s Picture Canyon to receive over $150K for continued preservation

On a cool Wednesday afternoon, Jon and Kristin Crowe walked through Picture Canyon, fog hanging on Mount Elden in the distance. The ground was deep with green, eyelash grasses and reeds jubilant from a season of good rain. The rasp of Stellar's jays rattled out of the pines.

In a basalt hollow at the bottom of the canyon, they saw a mother bobcat tend to her kittens.

"My soul can breathe when I'm out here," Kristin said.

She and Jon recently moved back to Flagstaff, their hometown, after a sojourn in Iowa.

"In Iowa, it's like you can only be in this little cornfield area with a designated trail," Kristin said. "Out here, there's a lot more space and you just feel a lot more connected to the environment in general -- which is what I missed."

The couple was pleased to learn that the Flagstaff Open Space Program recently secured an Arizona State Parks grant that will bring in over $150,000 for the continued preservation of Picture Canyon.

"I love that that's the focus, that somebody's paying attention," Jon said. "I'm all for it. It gets more people out to enjoy why we're here."

A natural and cultural preserve, the 478 acres of Picture Canyon encompass riparian habitat critical for wildlife as well as significant Northern Sinagua petroglyphs and cultural resources. The new grant funds will go toward restoring Picture Canyon’s trail systems, increasing educational opportunities in the area and making sure the system is maintained for future trail connections. These proposed improvements are expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.

The grant will account for $126,270 toward the Picture Canyon projects, with a “participant match” of $30,300 coming from the city's Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Events (PROSE) budget.

A significant amount of that match is expected to come through in-kind donations of volunteer labor, said open space specialist Robert Wallace.

“We're going to rely on volunteers a lot to in order to provide our match for the grant,” Wallace said. “We’re going to try to engage citizens to get out there and help us with this project and generate, I think, over $25,000 for that purpose.”

According to description of the grant project, Picture Canyon was deemed in need of restoration following a survey that showed “an extensive system of unauthorized roads and trails.”

Such roads and trails “cause erosional damage and directly impact vegetation and cultural resources,” making restoration “needed to protect this National Register-listed cultural site and the plant and wildlife habitat.”

Work funded by the grant will address “delayed maintenance” -- including renovation and maintenance of existing trails, restoration and naturalization of areas damaged by closed roads or unauthorized trails, new trail signs and educational, interpretive materials.

A large part of the project will be re-vegetating old road beds.

“A number of the roads that will be treated with the grant funds are denude of vegetation,” Wallace said. “What we hope to do is get in and rip the soil, then replant seeds from native plants -- grass or possibly trees. We feel that is going to support the value of environmental stewardship very closely.”

The project also supports a number of other city goals, such as the Carbon Neutrality Plan, by encouraging residents and visitors to walk and use trail systems.

While not addressed in this particular grant, Wallace said maintaining trails in Picture Canyon is important because “the FUTS (Flagstaff Urban Trail System) master plan does provide connectivity for neighborhoods over to Picture Canyon eventually.”

The city in currently in the process acquiring easements and real estate that would allow it to connect Picture Canyon to a FUTS trail paralleling old Route 66.

“Open spaces commission also set some priorities for open space that included part of a parcel south of the I-40 area and that would connect down to Continental Park as well,” Wallace said. “That's another FUTS corridor that we would like to try to connect over to Picture Canyon.”

For more information about Flagstaff Open Spaces, or to stay connected with volunteer opportunities, visit flagstaff.az.gov/2194/Natural-AreasOpen-Spaces.