Flagstaff’s former Walgreens distribution center chosen for coronavirus patients

Across the state, the St. Luke’s Hospital in Phoenix is providing care for the high-acuity patients, meaning patients that require more care. Flagstaff’s site will be specifically used for low-acuity patients.

County Manager Marie Peoples said implementing an alternative care site was a new process for her and the county, and that there are currently many unknowns. Musselman said over the coming days, a contractor for the retrofit will be chosen, the exact amount of beds will be established, and more information about staffing will have to be decided.

“Personally, I’ve never been part of anything like this, or never set up an alternative care site,” Peoples said. “The expenses related to the alternative care site are not the specific burden of the county; rather, it’s a state responsibility.”

Musselman said she believed that given the high amount of cases in the northern part of the state and on the reservation, she expected to see northern Arizona patients in the facility once it was up and running.