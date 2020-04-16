Flagstaff’s former Walgreens distribution center chosen for coronavirus patients

The warehouse that formerly held the Walgreens distribution center in Flagstaff was chosen on Tuesday as the state's alternative care site to help Arizona hospitals better manage their low-acuity coronavirus patients.
Coconino County authorities signed an agreement for the state to manage the facility in order to help prevent the coronavirus from causing local hospitals to reach capacity. Kim Musselman, Coconino County’s deputy incident manager, said if there are no snags after construction starts, the facility should be ready for patients in 15 days. The warehouse was selected because its size allowed the state to offer the possibility of 250 beds and could scale up to 600 beds if needed.
Coconino County has 292 cases of the coronavirus with 26 deaths as of Wednesday night. The majority of the cases currently come from tribal communities, followed by Page and Flagstaff. The state of Arizona has 3,962 cases with 142 deaths.
The facility will be specifically used for COVID-19 patients.
“The site, it’s a perfect site. It’s a large enough space. It allows for easy retrofitting for the Army Corps of Engineers and National Guard,” said Liz Archuleta, chair of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors.
Walgreens abandoned the Flagstaff distribution center in 2014, leaving 345 people unemployed. The center is located at 2400 N. Walgreens St. off of East Industrial Drive.
Across the state, the St. Luke’s Hospital in Phoenix is providing care for the high-acuity patients, meaning patients that require more care. Flagstaff’s site will be specifically used for low-acuity patients.
County Manager Marie Peoples said implementing an alternative care site was a new process for her and the county, and that there are currently many unknowns. Musselman said over the coming days, a contractor for the retrofit will be chosen, the exact amount of beds will be established, and more information about staffing will have to be decided.
“Personally, I’ve never been part of anything like this, or never set up an alternative care site,” Peoples said. “The expenses related to the alternative care site are not the specific burden of the county; rather, it’s a state responsibility.”
Musselman said she believed that given the high amount of cases in the northern part of the state and on the reservation, she expected to see northern Arizona patients in the facility once it was up and running.
“All hospitals are extremely taxed, including hospitals of the reservation. A large volume are COVID-19 patients,” Musselman said. “We have a higher volume than of all the hospitals around the state. Given numbers you can see on the state and our website as well, it is most likely patients are going to be going to be from the northern region.”
The Army Corps of Engineers had been surveying northern Arizona for the past few weeks looking for a site that met their specifications.
