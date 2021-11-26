Flagstaff runners trot on Turkey Day near Lowell Observatory

Wind gusted and the thermometer stretched to reach 28 degrees when runners gathered at Lowell Observatory around 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. Bundled in hats, gloves, and puffy jackets, they came to participate in a Turkey Trot -- a Thanksgiving Day fun run — hosted by the Flagstaff-based trail running organization known as Trail GangstAZ.

A free event, guests were only asked to bring canned goods for donation to the St. Vincent De Paul food pantry. After dropping their cans in a collection bin, runners shuffled into slivers of rising sunlight where they rubbed their hands and bounced their heels to warm up.

When asked about her reason for participating, runner Koren Brown shared a meme, a tweet that read, “My biggest fear in a relationship is marrying into a family that runs 5ks on Thanksgiving.”

“Yeah, that’s our family,” Brown laughed. Running is an agreeable activity that her children can participate in, she said.

She started keeping pace with the Flagstaff running community when her children were born, and now it’s a lifestyle.

“If you don't do a turkey trot on Thanksgiving, you're not my people,” she joked.

Also among the runners was Race Ostler, who traveled from Utah to visit family over the holiday. For him, a turkey trot in the morning seemed a natural complement to a feast in the afternoon.

“Everybody knows we’re going to have a lot of calories later, so we’re preparing to counteract that,” he said. “And it’s just a fun activity to do with the family.”

Like Brown, Ostler brought children along, Rowan and Gray, ages 8 and 7. Both affirmed that they enjoyed the running, even though Rowan seemed to consider it a step beneath his preferred sport.

“It gets me exercise so I can mountain bike more,” he said.

When it came time to run, organizer Ruairi Moynihan gathered everyone in a circle and said this trot would allow runners to choose their own adventure. There were three marked routes available: a 1-, 3-and 5-mile route.

“Remember,” Moynihan said to the crowd, “this is for fun. It’s not a race.”

Then, they were off, striding onto the network of urban trails that crisscross Mars Hill, looking for the blue and pink flags that marked their route. Packs quickly separated into various groups of families, dogs, adults, and children. According to Moynihan, who has organized many events through Trail GangstAZ, Flagstaff’s running community includes people at all levels of athleticism. The range can be wide because Flagstaff is revered high-elevation training ground.

“And that’s cool, because an event can be all abilities, but we also have Olympians show up," he said.

When runners finished their route, they met back at the start where Moynihan had prepared snacks and beverages provided by Grand Canyon Spirits. As runners caught their breath, they also had the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for prizes donated by local businesses like Historic Brewing Company, Run Flagstaff and Mama Burger.

The sun higher and blood hotter, folks milled comfortably and enjoyed the morning while Moyniahn reflected on why he’s thankful for running.

“First of all, it's something I've been doing since middle school,” he said. “But as I've gotten older, it's just a good outlet for stress relief and staying fit. Plus, you meet cool people.”

Trail GangstAZ hosts multiple running events throughout the year, including weekly meet-ups and the Flagstaff Doggie Dash in August. For more information, visit trailgangstaz.com.

