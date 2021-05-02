Flagstaff-rooted environmental nonprofits make national impacts

As the great outdoors welcomes summer recreators, local nonprofit organizations and chapters of nonprofits are working to eliminate challenges. Groups like The Arboretum at Flagstaff, The Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter and Wilderness Volunteers invite citizens to learn about and join their efforts.
Upon its reopening on Sunday, The Arboretum of Flagstaff Executive Director Kristin Haskins said the organization looks forward to bringing another year -- its 40th year -- of learning to the community. At the arboretum, patrons can see and learn about native plants along the expansive trails and throughout the gardens.
“Like past years, we will be offering an assortment of classes, camps and concerts, but they will socially distanced and limited in size for safety,” Haskins said.
The arboretum's main projects include a new High-Desert Produce Garden -- an educational Flagstaff backyard garden program -- and a collaborative project with the City of Flagstaff and the Museum of Northern Arizona for weed management and education, Haskins explained.
Additionally, programs such as seed collecting for the Seeds of Success Program, the concert series, Eco-Explorers Summer Camps, Mountain Melodies and yoga classes will be available.
“Please become a member if you are not already,” Haskins said. “Memberships help sustain us yearround.”
Haskins also said the nonprofit can be supported through donations, be it through cash or a plow truck, as they are currently in need of one.
Another environmentally focused nonprofit with its roots in northern Arizona is the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter. Sandy Bahr, chapter director, said the Sierra Club is a national grassroots organization that started in 1892. The Grand Canyon Chapter had been established as Arizona’s Sierra Club home base in an effort to stop proposed damming in the Grand Canyon.
The Sierra Club’s main focuses involve protecting every person’s right to the outdoors and its healing properties, addressing the climate crisis, and protecting wildlife and wild places, Bahr said. She explained that the nonprofit does so through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying and legal action.
“Our work in Flagstaff is part of many collaborative efforts with Native groups, other environmental [nongovernmental organizations] and some elected officials,” Bahr said. “We focus on the Grand Canyon, including working to permanently protect lands surrounding Grand Canyon National Park from uranium mining.”
Other efforts Bahr discussed include stopping existing mines from harming the Grand Canyon and its waters, advocating against Snowbowl expansion, supporting Indigenous grassroots efforts, fighting big-scale development, promoting dark skies and advocating for the protection of forests.
Bahr explained that the nonprifit has seen wins in the past, better helping the community promote its ecological and other important issues.
“We are engaged in advocacy at the Arizona Legislature, and there are opportunities for people to help with lobbying legislators and learning more about how the state legislature operates, helping to plan for our annual Environmental Day at the Capitol and testifying on key legislation,” Bahr said.
Bahr said that, looking ahead, addressing the climate crisis is a top priority of the Sierra Club, thus paving the way to various short- and long-term campaigns against climate injustices.
“Sierra Club provides a wide range of opportunities for working on issues that you care about and connecting with people locally, throughout our state and nationally,” Bahr said.
Another national organization working to make a difference locally is Wilderness Volunteers. Ashely Northcutt is the executive director at Wilderness Volunteers and explained that the organization puts together weeklong volunteer service projects people can tackle in conjunction with federal land management agencies’ restorative and educational efforts.
Northcutt said the volunteer projects include two leaders guiding up to 10 participants through a weeklong camping or backpacking journey in order to help federal land management agencies address their maintenance backlog.
“The majority of our projects include trail work like constricting, repairing and maintaining trials, but we also remove invasive plants, plant native species, remove old fencing to help wildlife, install fencing to protect fragile areas, assist with archaeological surveys, trash removal, et cetera,” Northcutt said.
Wilderness Volunteers projects largely help ensure the accessibility of trails -- which Northcutt explained is important to the health and protection of public lands.
“When trails aren’t maintained, they become unstable, causing visitors and their impacts to be concentrated on accessible front country areas,” Northcutt said. “When trails aren’t accessible, visitors are also more likely to create social trails that can increase erosion and negatively impact nearby streams and wildlife. Most trails that we work on haven’t seen maintenance in over 10 years and are badly in need of work.”
Throughout 2021, Northcutt said, Wilderness Volunteers has more than 35 service projects planned across the country, one being in the Superstitions to help with Tonto National Forest’s Woodbury fire recovery. Northcutt said it is important for people to get involved as protecting public lands is crucial.
“We are incredibly lucky to have access to beautiful public lands that have been put aside and protected for present and future generations,” Northcutt said. “By helping a diverse group of people have meaningful wilderness experiences and give something back to our public lands, Wilderness Volunteers also hopes to foster engaged community stewardship of our public lands.”