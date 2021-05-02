Flagstaff-rooted environmental nonprofits make national impacts

“The majority of our projects include trail work like constricting, repairing and maintaining trials, but we also remove invasive plants, plant native species, remove old fencing to help wildlife, install fencing to protect fragile areas, assist with archaeological surveys, trash removal, et cetera,” Northcutt said.

Wilderness Volunteers projects largely help ensure the accessibility of trails -- which Northcutt explained is important to the health and protection of public lands.

“When trails aren’t maintained, they become unstable, causing visitors and their impacts to be concentrated on accessible front country areas,” Northcutt said. “When trails aren’t accessible, visitors are also more likely to create social trails that can increase erosion and negatively impact nearby streams and wildlife. Most trails that we work on haven’t seen maintenance in over 10 years and are badly in need of work.”

Throughout 2021, Northcutt said, Wilderness Volunteers has more than 35 service projects planned across the country, one being in the Superstitions to help with Tonto National Forest’s Woodbury fire recovery. Northcutt said it is important for people to get involved as protecting public lands is crucial.