Flagstaff residents still at work, but struggling

“You can't let it consume you, but you also can't ignore it when it tries to poke its dreary head,” Shearon said about dealing with stress. “You have to stay positive, especially when you have an awesome crew who's working for you to represent your name. Always need be thankful for the clients that you have, appreciate their loyalty during this time, know that it won't last forever.”

A lengthy stay-at-home order would sound a death knell for some businesses and send more workers to the unemployment rolls. Already, people like Lewis of Ponderosa Pawn are feeling the squeeze. He has yet to impose layoffs, but says it’s likely if business does not pick up.

He is not fatalistic about his business, but said he knew that as soon as the lockdown started that his customer base would cease coming through his doors. Historically, economic downturns have boosted loan businesses such as pawn shops. That’s true now down in Phoenix, Lewis said, but Flagstaff’s demographics and clientele are different.

“People aren’t buying or pawning these days,” Lewis said. “We deal a lot with Native Americans. We’re not getting any new loans and people aren’t picking up their stuff. We’re not pulling them. We’re working with people. It doesn’t do any good to pull it if we can’t sell it anyway.