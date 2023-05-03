Tuesday's meeting on the proposed new Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) campus included 50 comments from residents, healthcare workers and others sharing their thoughts on the project's plan.

Attendees filled the Flagstaff City Council chambers to watch the meeting, which lasted just over seven hours. Tuesday was Council's first reading of the specific plan and zoning map amendments for the project proposed by Northern Arizona Healtcare (NAH), though action on the item was postponed to May 16.

Over the last two and half hours of the meeting, 50 attendees made public comment on the project (all but four of them in-person), with 31 in support and 19 either expressing a mixed opinion or asking Council to vote against it.

Each commenter was given three minutes to express their opinion, with those representing at least 10 other meeting attendees given 10 minutes to speak. Several also read letters on behalf of other residents during their comments, though these individuals were not granted additional time.

Most of those in favor of the project had some connection to NAH, either as healthcare workers or through involvement in the project itself. These included nurses and those working with groups such as the Children’s Health Center and Flagstaff Emergency Physicians.

“Flagstaff is growing and that growth will continue. There is no turning back,” said NAH's RN director Louann Mace, who read a supportive letter from another NAH employee in addition to her own comment. “Progress is part of that growth and with that progress comes great responsibility. ... It has been a continual game of Tetris, moving and expanding, repurposing what is available to keep pace yet it is never enough. Our community deserves better.”

Representatives of Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, the Northern Arizona Leadership Alliance and the Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona also asked city council to vote yes, speaking of the project’s potential benefits.

Alex Castillo read a letter on behalf of Tuba City Regional Healthcare Corporation CEO Joette Walters.

“The demand for healthcare services at FMC is outpacing NAH’s ability to provide the needed care, not because NAH providers lack the skill, but because the hospital simply does not have the space to accommodate the patient volumes needing NAH’s care,” she wrote. “This means patients must be sent to hospitals much farther from their homes. Instead of a one and a half hour drive to Flagstaff, our patients and their families are facing drives of four hours or more to Phoenix and beyond. This distance is a cost burden that makes it impossible for our patients to have the familial support needed when they have serious lifesaving surgeries and when they need necessary lifesaving care that we are not able to provide at TCRHCC.

"NAH has outgrown the current medical center campus and it cannot be expanded to meet the growing need for healthcare in our region. NAH’s proposal for the future health and wellness village will be a significant investment in the next generation of healthcare. It will ensure that patients across northern Arizona have high-quality, state-of-the-art healthcare closer to home.”

Other supporters included Flagstaff and Cottonwood residents who cited a need for better healthcare in the area. Two told stories of long wait times in the emergency department -- which they attributed to the need for better facilities. Flagstaff resident Molly Munger was one of these, saying she had spent six hours in FMC’s emergency room waiting for a bed to become available.

“All employees were apologetic and did their best, but there just were no available beds,” she said. “Healthcare and its delivery has changed and it’s doing so constantly. We can’t be in a catch-up or should've, could've environment. We must invest in the future now.”

Kate Summer Ellis read a statement from Steve Vargas, a longtime resident who volunteers with NAH.

“Imagine where we would be if we tried to provide high-quality healthcare today from the original small, old building on the west side of Beaver Street,” Vargas wrote. “Thankfully, we didn't try to do this. We knew that wouldn't make sense and it wouldn't work. Yet today this is the very decision we’re making, trying to provide high-quality healthcare from a facility that has already burst at the seams and cannot provide the same quality of care that we want and need in our thriving community.”

Three members of the County Board of Supervisors -- Jeronimo Vasquez, Matt Ryan and Chair Patrice Horstman -- were the first to comment at the meeting, asking for greater collaboration from NAH on the project.

Potential issues they referenced were the traffic analysis, financial support for public transit expansion, plans for Purple Sage Trail and NAH’s expectations for noise from events at Fort Tuthill.

They also sought more information on the impacts of having the hospital and county park next to each other. Horstman noted that they had sent a letter to NAH about the project in December and only received a reply and map of the proposed development last week.

“We need to have meaningful collaboration, meaningful decisions and meaningful agreements,” Horstman said. “We can't just live by saying, ‘Hey, someday we're going to sit down and be your partner.’ We need to have meaningful discussions about what this is going to mean for Fort Tuthill, what it's going to mean for the existing hospital site, what it's going to mean for the communities near the proposed site. We understand the need for a proposed hospital and a medical center here in Coconino County and in Flagstaff, so let's work together, let’s get it done right.”

While Flagstaff resident Pat Ellsworth said she understood the need for a new hospital, she asked for a carbon footprint analysis on the project in addition to the other analyses already included in the plan.

“This is a missing piece of analysis for the project,” she said. “How will you know what reduction in the carbon footprint will occur with different design options if there has been no original analysis of the carbon footprint? Climate change and air pollution -- and the two are closely connected -- are both health issues for this community.”

Charles Sechrist, the grandson of the hospital’s founder (who had the same name) and a 38-year employee of the hospital, asked Council to consider its role as “stewards of this asset.”

“It was my grandparents' wish that FMC be a community hospital,” he said. “Whatever you decide, keep that in mind. You are the stewards of an amazing gift that my grandparents gave.”

Two representatives of Friends of Flagstaff’s Future spoke, asking for a community health needs assessment and more comprehensive sustainability impact information before the plans moved forward.

“Is the proposal to move FMC from its current location to the edge of town good for the health of our community, as NAH states? We believe you cannot know the answer to this given the information you have,” said Marilyn Weissman. “We have not seen an objective analysis of how this move will impact our overall well-being. We should not solely rely on the applicant as our source of information. ... The move from the hospital's current location has ramifications for thousands of people in some aspect of healthcare. For this reason, an unbiased community needs assessment is warranted.“

Similarly, Stefan Sommer, who is on the board of the Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance, asked Council to require more information from NAH on the project’s environmental impacts (particularly carbon footprint) as well as additional commitments to sustainability measures. He used the Planning and Zoning Commission's questions about solar on the parking lots and NAH’s subsequent inclusion of solar panels on the garage as examples.

“Without knowing what the carbon footprint of that project is, you have no way to evaluate how this project will or will not help the city reach that goal,” he said. “You need to require NAH to provide what the footprint of the construction, the operation and all the associated impact of this new hospital is going to be.”

Only one commenter, Dr. Douglas Mapel of the Northern Arizona Pulmonary Associates, asked for the additional speaking time given to those representing a group of attendees. The majority of two rows on one half of the chamber stood when city council asked who he represented, plus a few others elsewhere in the room.

He expressed a variety of concerns with the project, which he asked Council to consider in its decision.

Like Weissman, Mapel emphasized the need for a community health assessment, saying that this would give an understanding of what new facilities are actually needed in the city as well as insight into the project’s impacts.

“Ten years from now, if we don't have a study now, we’ll have no way to know whether this experimental village approach has actually benefited us,” he said. “ ... You should not be in a hurry to spend tens of millions of dollars in taxpayers' money. You should know precisely what you are getting for our investment. We should know precisely as possible what the health of our population is.”

NAH and city staff were both given 10 minutes to respond at the end of the comments, though neither took the full time.

NAH's chief legal counsel, Colleen Maring, said she wanted to respond to two specific items that had been brought up in multiple comments: certificate holders and the community health needs assessment. She said the certificate holders are still an advisory group that meets with NAH every other month, and that some had commented at the meeting without identifying themselves. She also said that NAH conducts a community health needs assessment every two to three years, with the most recent being completed in 2022.

Tiffany Antol’s statement on behalf of city staff was even shorter, stating that they were available for additional questions Council might have.

A recording of the meeting is available online. Discussion of the specific plan and zoning map amendments begins one hour and 15 minutes into the recording, while public comment begins at about four hours and 10 minutes.