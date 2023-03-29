If there is a sight and sound that is rare in the high deserts of Arizona, it is the glitter and rush of running water. But this year, after a winter yielding over 13 feet of snow in Flagstaff, this rarity is abundant — and nowhere more so than at Lake Mary, where snowmelt has filled Flagstaff’s primary surface water reservoir beyond its capacity.

Flowing over its spillway, water has exceeded the 5.3 billion-gallon capacity of Upper Lake Mary and proceeded to fill Lower Lake Mary — potentially running even farther into Walnut Canyon. As the average Flagstaff citizen uses about 84 gallons of water per day, the water currently stored in Upper Lake Mary alone is enough to sustain the city of 77,000 for more than two years.

Seeing both lakes full is a water windfall that feels unusual to those accustomed to our drought-stricken West.

“It’s nostalgic,” said Nick Jamulitrat, who said he hadn’t seen the lake this full of water since 2005, when he was in high school.

Earlier this week, Jamulitrat spent the afternoon golden hours quietly watching the water cascade from one lake to the other.

“It takes me back to a better time,” he said. “It kind of reminds you that there's still some good in the world — nature is trying to heal itself.”

The sight of water in both lakes also struck resident John Devore with nostalgia.

“I used to fish on this lake when I was a young kid with my dad,” Devore said of Lower Lake Mary.

He has vague memories of other water-abundant years from his childhood.

“I can remember part of the parking lot by the boat ramp being underwater, and I think that that's like the fullest I've ever seen it,” Devore said. “Besides now.”

For longtime resident Phyllis Hogan, the water is soul-soothing.

“You feel real grounded,” Hogan said in the presence of the rushing flows. “You come out here and it just feels really important to have all this water.”

For some — like 13-year-olds Brodie Brown and Alvin Wyniki — the sight of so much water on the land is a fresh experience.

“It’s amazing to see it this full,” Wyniki said. “We’ve never really seen it like that.”

“I’m excited for this summer,” Brown said, “for the fishing.”

With that excitement comes some apprehension for how abundant lake levels could also drive abundant tourism.

“It’s going to be such a boon for tourism,” Jamulitrat said. “Something that we really need, because I know Flagstaff really relies on that tourism for revenue.”

For Devore, increased tourism calls for increased caution and reverence for the land. He hopes visitors will be respectful and safe.

“In the next few months, it will probably be really busy,” Devore said. “Busier than usual.”

While it’s safe to say that the current amount of water in Upper and Lower Lake Mary is striking, it’s not unprecedented. According to City of Flagstaff water service officials, Upper Lake Mary has filled 16 times since 1960, with the last previous fill as recent as 2019.

In years when Upper Lake Mary fills, the City of Flagstaff has the opportunity to preserve groundwater supplies by taking more of its water from the reservoir. When the lake is over 50% full, “as much as 35% of Flagstaff's annual water supply will come from Upper Lake Mary,” officials stated. “Water Services utilizes surface water as a renewable resource to save groundwater for times with little surface water -- which also saves on energy costs to produce [water] from the deep C aquifer.”

In recent dry years, Flagstaff’s groundwater sources have been relied upon heavily. The 2022 Report to the Water Commission stated that low surface water supplies had brought water services to a point where “all groundwater sources will be maximized with the possibility of more local wells groundwater utilized than ever before in the history of Flagstaff, or slightly over 1 billion gallons.”

But with Lake Mary as full as it is, local wells and aquifers will receive a bit of a break. It’s also likely that the water seen in Lake Mary now does not exhaust the full amount that will continue to melt into the reservoir — though an exact accounting of future water is hard to come by.

“There is still a substantial snowpack in the Lake Mary watershed,” Flagstaff water services officials stated. “The amount of water to the reservoirs depends on a number of factors that include air temperature, snow-water equivalent, additional precipitation amounts and soil moisture.”

But even among those who are reveling in the refreshing in the amount of water, there is an awareness that the current abundance is not likely to be permanent.

“With the lack of rainfall that we have had in the past, the impact of it is going to be marginal,” Devore said. “Unless we still get a lot of good moisture into the summer.”

“I just hope it keeps on staying like this,” Wyniki said. “I pray for more water.”