Flagstaff residents join national rally in support of U.S. Postal Service

Just under 20 residents gathered outside the post office in downtown Flagstaff Tuesday, taking part in a national rally in support of the agency.
Holding signs, speakers encouraged attendees and passersby to contact representatives asking that Congress approve $25 billion of additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service as it struggles during the pandemic.
The shortage in funding has led to the slowing of operations in some areas of the country, including the removal of post boxes in Oregon and Montana and the possible elimination of some mail sorting machines. And that has some worried, especially as voters may be more reliant on mail-in voting during the upcoming election.
Denise Hudson, who worked out of the Flagstaff Post Office where she carried mail for 30 years before she retired in 2007, was one of those attending the rally. Hudson said she has real concerns that the reductions caused by the funding shortage could impact the election.
“Now I’m afraid for this essential service,” Hudson said. “You know, I hear from people who still work [with USPS] that they aren’t staffing, they aren’t filling positions when people retire. It just doesn’t bode well for a smooth operation and we sure need it now more than ever.”
Hudson said with her experience working for the post office, she understands just how complex and difficult the job is and how important it is for the agency to have the funding it needs to get the job done.
Still, USPS spokesperson Rod Spurgeon said he is confident the Postal Service will be more than able to accommodate all the mail sent through the election season in Arizona.
Spurgeon said they always expect to see significantly more mail being sent during holiday seasons and major elections, and they won’t have any issues getting that mail where it needs to be.
The agency is also in contact with election officials across the state, Spurgeon said. He added they have not removed any postal boxes in Arizona, nor are there plans to reduce the number of mail sorting machines as of now.
Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen said that is also the message she has received from the Postal Service. But Hansen said she is still suggesting that voters send in mail ballots earlier than they might have otherwise to ensure the agency has the time it needs to get all that mail delivered.
Just in case, Hansen said Coconino County will be adding nine more early-ballot drop boxes around the county to ensure voters can get their ballots turned in without needing to send them through the mail.
Hansen said her office has received many messages from county voters concerned they will not be able to get their ballots in because of disruptions in mail service.
“There is a lot of concern in the community and we’re definitely encouraging people to vote earlier,” Hansen said.
As the pandemic remains a concern, voting early is “the safest thing for the voters and for our poll workers,” Hansen said.
And early voting is something more residents seem to be utilizing. During the August primary election, 86% of votes cast were early ballots, either sent in the mail or dropped off at a ballot box, Hansen said.
The number of voters taking advantage of mail-in ballots has been steadily rising through the years, she added. But even so, the number of voters using mail-in ballots was significantly higher in August than during the 2016 primary election when the number was 71%.
While Spurgeon said the post office will not have decreased service during this November election, he still left open the possibility the agency may reduce the number of mail sorting machines in the future.
The Postal Service has seen a steady reduction in letter mail over the years, Spurgeon said. At the same time, the number of packages they are processing has increased drastically as a growing number of people shop online.
Currently, there are two letter sorting facilities in Arizona, one in Phoenix and a second in Tucson, through which all mail in Arizona is routed. An additional facility in West Valley is devoted to sorting parcels.
