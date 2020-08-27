Flagstaff residents join national rally in support of U.S. Postal Service

Still, USPS spokesperson Rod Spurgeon said he is confident the Postal Service will be more than able to accommodate all the mail sent through the election season in Arizona.

Spurgeon said they always expect to see significantly more mail being sent during holiday seasons and major elections, and they won’t have any issues getting that mail where it needs to be.

The agency is also in contact with election officials across the state, Spurgeon said. He added they have not removed any postal boxes in Arizona, nor are there plans to reduce the number of mail sorting machines as of now.

Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen said that is also the message she has received from the Postal Service. But Hansen said she is still suggesting that voters send in mail ballots earlier than they might have otherwise to ensure the agency has the time it needs to get all that mail delivered.

Just in case, Hansen said Coconino County will be adding nine more early-ballot drop boxes around the county to ensure voters can get their ballots turned in without needing to send them through the mail.

Hansen said her office has received many messages from county voters concerned they will not be able to get their ballots in because of disruptions in mail service.