Flagstaff residents join in protest of Roe v. Wade decision

Flagstaff residents added their voices to those protesting Friday morning’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade at a rally outside of City Hall this evening.

Rain was starting Friday evening as people gathered outside of city hall. Protestors held homemade signs and chanted phrases like “my body, my choice” as they lined up on the lawn with cars honking as they passed.

Sarah Torosian and Samantha Cannavo stood on a low wall just behind the sidewalk, holding signs and umbrellas. They had changed their plans after this morning, skipping a yoga class to attend the protest instead.

Torosian described the decision as “very scary.”

“It makes me want to get back on birth control,” she said.

Cannavo said it felt “horrible” to hear the news, though it wasn’t until she came to the protest that she started feeling emotional.

“I was already pretty upset, but being here, it feels real now that I’m at the protest,” she said.

Torosian expressed similar feelings.

“I have been super emotional all day, [but] I think just the reality kind of sunk in,” she said. “Obviously, we knew this was coming, but I’ve been feeling present in my life and then it just seems like everything around us is going backwards. As we are building as a generation, seems like around us is going back.”

Gina Byars, who was standing with her family under an umbrella, said hearing the news was “incredibly sad, just mind boggling.” When asked what made her want to come to the protest, she had trouble finding the words to answer.

She had an idea of what she wanted from the event, however.

“I’m hoping that we as a community use this opportunity to say that we are a community and we do stand together and we support each other and use it as an opportunity to do more,” she said. Some of her friends had increased their contributions to Planned Parenthood, but beyond that, she wasn’t sure what doing more might mean.

“We have to do better for our descendants,” she said.

Marisol Holder had come with her children “because I believe that everybody should have the right to choose what’s best for them and their bodies.”

She had thought the decision would be coming in the next week or two, since it was the end of the Supreme Court’s session, but hadn’t been expecting it today. To prepare for that possibility, she said she’d been talking with her kids, that she wanted them to know “there are choices.”

“If they ever need help, I’ll make sure they have help and if they have friends that need help, I’m here for that too,” she said. “Me personally, it’s not an issue for me anymore, but I want to make sure that women still have access to abortions if they want them.”

Her daughter, Isabelle Holder, said she hadn’t been thinking about reproductive rights until recently, “but now it’s a lot.”

“I’m just happy that we’re trying to make a difference,” she said.

Lauryn Carlson said she had decided to come out to the protest “immediately.”

“I knew it was thought, but I didn’t think it would actually happen,” she said of Roe v. Wade being overturned. She expressed concerns for other rights, such as gay marriage and women’s voting rights.

“It affects everyone,” she said. “It’s not just women and there’s more to come after this. This is not it. …More overturning, more protests, more violence.”

Terry White said she had been to several protests and appreciated that the organizers and city had put it together so quickly. While she was also at the protest in response to the decision, she said she came “because I think Democrats need to organize because the majority aren’t being heard.”

“The organized people are the minority and the majority needs to organize so that the people will have their rights, whether it's for reproductive rights or for safety with respect to firearms,” she said.

Many of the protestors said they’d expected to hear this news because of the draft decision that had leaked in May. They hadn’t expected the decision Friday, though.

“Of course, always hoping that there would be some sort of logic and science brain that would kick in and say, ‘yes, we actually want safety for the women in our lives,’” Byers said. “There was always a hope that something would happen, but when it leaked out, it was like, yeah. I had a feeling that this day would come.”

There were some concerns about reproductive rights in Flagstaff specifically, though many said they were also worried about people in other states.

Marisol Holder said, while it’s a long drive, Flagstaff’s proximity to California meant that there are options. This limits access to certain groups, however.

“What about the people that would have been farther away or out on the reservation who don't have access to a vehicle or money to go somewhere?” she asked.

Cannavo said she wasn’t worried until she started reading on the subject.

“It’s just so weird because we live in such a liberal community and Flagstaff almost feels like this safe, liberal bubble -- and then you're reading about things outside of the bubble and you're like how the [expletive] is this happening?” she said. “I’m worried for the other states. …We have a friend who works at Planned Parenthood in California and now realizing the stress that she’s going to go through.”

For many protestors, the solution, or at least the next step, is voting.

“I think our generation got a wakeup call about voting after Trump and this needs to be the same thing,” Cannavo said. “We just need to keep [expletive] voting and staying educated,” she said, referring to Millennials and Gen Z. Torosian added that she had friends who hadn’t voted, and that there needed to be more awareness about how individual votes can matter.

Cannavo used herself as an example, saying that even though she is in her late 20s, her first time voting was in 2020 “to vote Trump out of office and to vote Biden in.” She said Trump being elected in 2016 made her realize that she needed to vote. She plans to vote in the 2022 mid-terms.

White asked that people read the Coconino County voter’s guide that has recently come out and that they get their friends to vote in addition to voting themselves.

Marisol Holder similarly urged people to “seriously think about who they need to vote for.”

“At some point, I’m hoping to see [abortion] become a right again, a federal law at the federal level. But right now, it’s a state fight, so we need to fight here in Arizona to make it legal and accessible for people to have abortions,” she said.

