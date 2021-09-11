Flagstaff residents climb to honor first responders killed on 9/11

Even so, Lopez said he still wanted to be there for the event.

Lopez said he was 17 sitting in drivers education class at Flagstaff High School when 9/11 occurred. There was a TV on in the classroom and although class continued most students and the teachers attention was on the news.

But Saturday morning as he watched the many 18- and 19-year-olds climbing through the arena, Lopez said he thinks events such as the stair climb might take on more importance as the years pass by.

“I like seeing that there are kids doing this today that weren’t born yet. I hope for them it’s more than just an exercise event,” Lopez said. “For a lot of us, it really means something. We have friends and family that have died and suffered, and so it means a lot to us; it’s an emotional event. Versus someone who maybe wasn’t born, you’re just hearing anecdotally of a friend or a family member’s experiences. It’s kind of like us listening about Pearl Harbor when we were kids.”

Lopez said his kids are young, the oldest only being 14, but he doesn’t worry about them not recognizing the sacrifice first responders made on 9/11 in the same way, in part because he has been coming to take part in the stair walk, or other events honoring first responders, for so long.