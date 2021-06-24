Flagstaff residents clear pine needles as Rafael Fire crosses Sycamore Canyon

University Heights resident Jim Abell stood atop a ladder Wednesday afternoon clearing the pine needles out of his gutters.
It was a chore that Abell said he had been planning on getting to this week even before the nearby Rafael Fire increased its urgency. But there is nothing like a fire to get you off the sofa, he said.
Abell was just one of many Flagstaff residents keeping one eye on the news after the Rafael Fire crossed over Sycamore Canyon on Tuesday.
Several additional areas of Yavapai County were put on “set” status for potential evacuations Wednesday afternoon, joining large areas of Coconino County that are also ready for possible calls to evacuate.
A shelter was set up at Sinagua Middle School on Wednesday and was made available to those who had been evacuated as a result of the Rafael Fire. So far, the fire has only forced evacuations in some areas of the forest popular for dispersed camping and some ranches in Yavapai County.
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies and volunteers continued going door to door in the impacted areas, informing residents about the continued “set” status as well as the “Ready, Set, Go” program.
It is not clear how much the fire could have grown Wednesday, but it was last measured at about 24,100 acres by fire managers. Other reports listed the fire’s size at about 34,000 acres as of Wednesday night, although that count had not been confirmed by managers. The fire remains at 0% containment.
The blaze appears to be burning on three main fronts, threatening communities in Yavapai County to the south, Camp Navajo and surrounding areas to the north, and communities around Flagstaff to the east.
Fire officials say that aircraft were effective at slowing the fire’s progression on the east and south sides of the blaze throughout Tuesday, and it appeared aircraft were being used to conduct similar operations on Wednesday.
Prescott Forest spokesperson Noel Fletcher said fire crews were building fire lines to the north of the blaze and west of Sycamore Canyon on Wednesday. In that area, the fire was less active, making it safer for firefighters to be operating somewhat closer to the blaze as they established fire lines.
Fletcher said that was not the case on the eastern side of the fire -- where the burn appeared to be advancing. Fletcher said that in that area, it is likely aircraft would be used as it might be too dangerous for crews on the ground.
A top tier incident team is prepared to take over management of the fire at 6 a.m. today, according to local forest officials.
City officials were also encouraging residents in impacted areas of Flagstaff to rake pine needles near their homes.
City Solid Waste Director Todd Hanson said his team planned to shift some manpower to begin bulky pick-up in neighborhoods that were in the “set” status.
Hanson said starting Thursday, they will have teams setting out dumpsters that residents will be able to put forest materials into, and will have some crews driving though those neighborhoods as well.
The shift in manpower would impact their normal trash collection operations across the city as a whole, Hanson said. Residents of other neighborhoods may be waiting a little longer to get their trash and recycling picked up.
But Hanson said they hope most residents will recognize the elevated need to clear properties of pine needles and forest litter.
Already on Wednesday afternoon, piles of trash bags full of pine needles sat along streets throughout the neighborhood of University Heights, placed there by residents just like Abell who were clearing their yards of easily flammable materials.
A retired first responder from southern California, Abell said he is used to thinking about the risk of wildfire, but he is confident that he, his wife, their two daughters and their four animals will all be OK.
Abell said that in addition to clearing the gutters, they had taken down the drapes throughout the house and moved furniture to the middle of the room. He said they also moved their deck furniture, stacking that in the middle of the room as well.
Jason Troxler, another resident of University Heights, said he, his wife and their three kids decided it was high time to clear their yard of pine needles as soon as they received the “set” order on Monday.
“We were like, ‘OK, we got to make sure that we have a good perimeter,’” Troxler said. “Hey, I don't want to see a spark in our yard catch our neighbor's fence on fire.”
Troxler said they generally do their best to keep their yard clear of pine needles throughout the year, but with all the trees they have on their property, it is easy to fall behind.
After packing their go bags, Troxler estimated they filled as many as 60 trash bags with pine needles.
Yavapai County
Additional areas of Yavapai County west of Sedona were upgraded to “set” status for potential evacuations on Wednesday afternoon.
That announcement came after some ranches were evacuated the day prior.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announced that areas off of Bill Gray Road, Forest Road 525, and Forest Road 152c north of 89A are now at ”set” status.
The areas north of 89A in West Sedona and north of 89A in Uptown Sedona have been placed on “ready” status. The office said there is no immediate threat to these areas but based on the fire’s location and behavior and possible weather impacts, residents should continue to monitor official notifications.
The decision to upgrade certain areas to the “set” status was made with the guidance of the incident team, according to the Yavapai Sheriff’s office.
Farther to the south, the Backbone Fire had grown to an estimated 38,000 acres and was 1% contained. That fire has forced evacuations in Strawberry and Pine and threatened Camp Verde.
Weather update
The chance of rain for Wednesday didn't lead to much in the Flagstaff area, but the National Weather Service in Bellemont has more possibilities in the upcoming forecast. There's a 50% chance of precipitation for today, with a high of 75, followed by another storm system listed for Sunday through Wednesday.
Smoke and haze from the Rafael Fire is expected to continue to affect the Flagstaff area today.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.