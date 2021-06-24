Flagstaff residents clear pine needles as Rafael Fire crosses Sycamore Canyon

Hanson said starting Thursday, they will have teams setting out dumpsters that residents will be able to put forest materials into, and will have some crews driving though those neighborhoods as well.

The shift in manpower would impact their normal trash collection operations across the city as a whole, Hanson said. Residents of other neighborhoods may be waiting a little longer to get their trash and recycling picked up.

But Hanson said they hope most residents will recognize the elevated need to clear properties of pine needles and forest litter.

Already on Wednesday afternoon, piles of trash bags full of pine needles sat along streets throughout the neighborhood of University Heights, placed there by residents just like Abell who were clearing their yards of easily flammable materials.

A retired first responder from southern California, Abell said he is used to thinking about the risk of wildfire, but he is confident that he, his wife, their two daughters and their four animals will all be OK.

Abell said that in addition to clearing the gutters, they had taken down the drapes throughout the house and moved furniture to the middle of the room. He said they also moved their deck furniture, stacking that in the middle of the room as well.