Flagstaff residents claim low-quality living in ‘luxury’ Elara apartments — but who’s responsible?

You get what you pay for. Unless, of course, you don’t.

That has been the experience of Megan Buck, who recently signed a lease with Elara at The Sawmill, a new development of apartment buildings in Flagstaff. The Elara website invites visitors to “Join Us as We Redefine Luxury Living!” — but for Buck, that redefinition has been a little too liberal with the term.

Following a three-month move-in delay, when Buck finally got access to her new room for which she pays “over $1,000 a month,” the first thing she noticed was an incomplete paint job on the front door.

“Right when I walked in, I knew it wasn’t going to be good,” Buck said.

The morning after her Oct. 22 move-in, Buck’s room sprang a leak.

“It was coming from our laundry room,” Buck said. “I just put a bucket underneath where it was dripping from and I put in a maintenance request.”

The complex sent a technician nearly three days later to address the problem, but told Buck that they “couldn’t find a leak.” Three days after that, on Oct. 28, Buck returned from work and found that “there was water all over the floor.” It appeared to be emanating from a light fixture within the room.

Upon making the discovery, Buck put in an emergency maintenance request. She said the response she received was less than satisfactory.

“They just brought in a bucket and a rag, and said I would have to wait for maintenance to come on Monday because they don’t work on weekends,” Buck said.

The leak was eventually fixed, Buck said, but not before water found its way out of the laundry room and into the adjacent walls and closets.

“Now we’re just dealing with all the water damage,” Buck said. “And there’s actually mold growing in our walls on the outside of it.”

When it comes to Elara addressing her needs as a tenant, Buck said, there’s just “no urgency.”

“I just feel very frustrated,” Buck said. “I feel embarrassed living there.”

As she has shared her experience with her neighbors, Buck has found that she’s often not alone in her frustration. Jizel Gomez is another resident who has a similar story.

When Gomez moved in on Nov. 4, she said the apartment “looked like it was done fast.”

“The paint is sloppy, there was a lot of construction dust left all over the place,” Gomez said. “Also, my dishwasher started leaking despite being a new apartment.”

Like Buck, Gomez found that maintenance requests seemed to fall on deaf ears. After a while, she “didn’t bother” to call the front office for assistance.

“The office will tell you that they will tell someone,” Gomez said. “And then they never do.”

For Gomez, Elara at The Sawmill — and the luxury it promises — has been a “façade.”

“It looks nice,” Gomez said. “But the management isn’t the best and there are multiple things that seem to be broken around the entire property — which is embarrassing for a building that’s so new.”

Who is responsible?

While they can be frustrating, the incomplete work and chance leaks encountered by Buck and Gomez are all perfectly normal, said Mark Evans, public affairs director for Elara at the Sawmill.

“With any new construction project, regardless if it’s a new home or a multi-family project, there is always ‘punch work’ to be completed,” Evans said. “We are busy working daily as soon as our residents notify us of any issues.”

When asked how many maintenance requests Elara has received similar to those shared by Buck and Gomez, Evans responded, “You have not been specific, so we cannot answer your question.”

Complaints aside, Elara at The Sawmill remains a high-quality development in Evans’ perspective.

“The Elara owners have designed and built a wonderful project,” he said. “Throughout the process, they worked very closely with the city in the design and overall detailed inspections by all departments prior to any occupancies of residents. Like many businesses, they have suffered through COVID and supply chain issues, and done whatever needed to keep their residents happy.”

According to a statement from the City of Flagstaff’s Building Safety Section, “Elara’s inspection process was typical of other projects of similar size and scope.”

“From the Building Safety section’s perspective, there were no excessive concerns or adjustments required of the developer during the construction and inspection process,” the statement read. It also elaborated on the nature and limits of “punch work” considered typical in the building industry.

“Normal punch work in the construction industry could include a wide range of work, including but not limited to, touching up paint, drywall repairs, carpet cleaning, adjustments of doors, adjustments of cabinet drawers and doors, adjusting of windows, etc.,” the statement read. “The ‘unfinished nature’ of a building may in fact meet the minimum standards for occupancy and it’s entirely possible that a building could meet minimum standards for occupancy and have ongoing ‘punch work’ after occupancy after residents move in.”

As for the plumbing issues reported, the statement from the Building Safety Section noted that “sometimes a plumbing system must be altered in some way after inspection and pressure testing, but then the contractor neglects to pressure test the system and neglects to tell the inspector about the subsequent alteration, thus possibly leading to leaks.”

“It is unknown if this is what led to the reported leaks experienced by residents at the Elara development,” the statement added.

In other words, the issues encountered by Buck and Gomez could all easily be within the realm of normalcy for new developments like Elara. But as for how it pertains to the quality of the build “enforcement of quality and workmanship was taken out of building codes more than two decades ago because the interpretation of quality can be too subjective among inspectors,” the Building Safety Section statement explained. “Enforcement of quality and workmanship standards is the mandate of the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. ”

In their published minimum workmanship standards for contractors, the Arizona Registrar of Contractors does specify types of work that would fall under contractor responsibility “for the first two years of ownership, unless otherwise specified.”

In the case of an inadequately painted door — such as in Buck’s room — minimum workmanship standards state “the contractor should retouch all surfaces where inadequate paint has been applied to cover original surfaces.”

In the case of leaks, the standards state that contractors should be responsible for repairs addressing “leakage from any soil, waste, vent, gas or water piping.” Elsewhere it specifies that “drips and leaks at faucets, hose bibs and other plumbing fixtures,” become owner responsibility “after the first year of occupancy.”

Based on these standards, it would seem that the complaints of low-quality, “sloppy” work described by Buck and Gomez may be less about the owners of Elara at The Sawmill and more about BC Contracting, the North Dakota-based general contractor responsible for the construction.

BC Contracting did not return requests for comment.

Whether the issues are just part of business as usual, the fact remains that for people like Buck — those whose rents subsidize the slog of ongoing punch work and underwhelming deliveries of the “luxury” touted on a sleek website and social media — the experience of living in Elara at The Sawmill has been “disappointing.”

“It’s not worth it,” Buck said. “Thinking about moving into a new place, you expect it to look new and look good. And that’s just not what any of us are getting.”