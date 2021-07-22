Flagstaff resident wins groceries for a year from Fry's Food

Fry’s Food Stores announced it will present groceries for a year to Flagstaff resident Traci Keeth in a ceremony set to take place Friday. Keeth is one of 55 winners of Kroger Health’s nationwide #CommunityImmunity Giveaway.

The giveaway took place from June 4 to July 10. Participants 18 years and older could register for a raffle after receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger location. Fry’s Food Stores is part of Kroger Health, which has given their customers and associates the opportunity to win one of five million-dollar checks or one of fifty groceries for a year prizes through their #CommunityImmunity Giveaway.

“We are thrilled to present Traci with this prize of groceries for a year and to recognize her commitment to protect herself and her community," Monica Garnes, president of Fry’s Food Stores, said in a press release. "The #CommunityImmunity Giveaway was designed to inspire more adults to get the COVID-19 vaccine and help protect Americans. We commend Traci for her decision to get vaccinated and are eager to see her shopping in our Flagstaff stores to purchase fresh food and the essentials she loves.”

The ceremony will take place 1 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Food’s Flagstaff location, 201 N. Switzer Canyon Drive.

