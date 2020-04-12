Flagstaff religious groups find ways to gather together

Allison Williamson glanced over her shoulder to see if anyone was watching as she crept past a series of apartment doors. Arriving at the correct destination, she dropped a baggie on the doormat, rapped on the door with a loud knock, knock, knock and took off the way she had come while laughing into her gloved hand.
Williamson, the wife of the Church for the Nations pastor Daniel Williamson, wasn’t having a fit of delinquency. Instead, she was playing ding-dong-ditch to deliver holy sacrament to a member of her husband’s congregation in a time of social isolation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As communities shelter in their homes, following the suggested social isolation to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, local religious leaders have worked to find creative ways as they tend to their flocks.
Just as business meetings and school classes migrated to online video platforms, so too have church services and gatherings. Families are assembled in front of televisions and laptop computers in their homes to take part in religious services, Sunday school classes and bible study groups.
Beyond Zoom meetings and Facebook Live events, pastors, rabbis and reverends are working to keep their congregations engaged and connected during this time of isolation.
The Breath of Life Church at the top of Fourth Street has been holding drive-in church services. Members of the congregation park in front of the church and listen to the service through their car radios with their windows rolled up. The attendees of the service can see one another in the parking lot and continue to feel a sense of normalcy while still practicing social distancing.
At the San Francisco de Asis Catholic Parish, Fathers William Schmid and Dan Vanyo have been holding drive-through confessions. Members of the congregation come to the church in their vehicles and can meet one-on-one with a priest to give their confession, and receive guidance and a blessing from their driver's seat or standing at a safe distance in the parking lot.
Daily services are streamed over the internet for parishioners to watch at home. Recently, a mass celebrating the Stations of the Cross was live streamed on Facebook Live from the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Chapel with the priests walking the 14 stations of the cross through an empty church that would normally be filled with worshipers.
For the Henderson family, the changes meant three generations putting on their Sunday best even though they can’t leave the home. The family's Jehovah’s Witness gatherings are held via Zoom meetings on Sunday mornings.
Drew Ramos and Carlee Hanratty, both Northern Arizona University students and members of the Chabad Flagstaff, spent an afternoon this past week delivering boxes of special unleavened bread to fellow Chabad members.
Arthur “Buddy” Alex was at home alone when he heard a knock on his door. The widower, who will turn 90 years old next week, was surprised to find two college students standing cautiously 10 feet from his door after having left a box with the word Matzah printed in large letters.
“Normally I have a Seder dinner following the tradition of Passover with family and friends, but now there’s nothing,” Alex said waving his hand back into his empty apartment.
Ramos and Hanratty had 15 more boxes to deliver, but lingered to chat with Alex from a distance as he asked them about school, their studies and where they called home. Far more than the bread, the students brought companionship and laughter.
Daniel Williamson has members of his congregation at the Church for the Nations preparing food boxes for community members who are facing food insecurity during the mass unemployment and social isolation. In a kitchen and storage room at his church located in the former Flagstaff Middle School building, a dozen people have placed fruit, vegetables, pasta, rice and frozen meat into a row of 40 cardboard boxes.
“We do not require a person to be a part of our church to receive these. We have distributed more than 100 of these compassion and care kits to the vulnerable, elderly and those in need in our community," Daniel Williamson said.
“To be honest, how we are going to 'have church' was not on the top of our list of priorities. We believe in so much more than just going to church, but actually being the church on the earth," Williamson added. "To quote John 14:12, 'The things that I (Jesus) do, you also ought to do these things…' So our emphasis is not so much going to another gathering, digital or not, but to find people who are suffering and do our part to alleviate that.”
Across all faiths within Flagstaff' community, the message of reaching out to others in need, who may be some of the most vulnerable while in isolation, seems to be consistent.
