Flagstaff religious groups find ways to gather together

“Normally I have a Seder dinner following the tradition of Passover with family and friends, but now there’s nothing,” Alex said waving his hand back into his empty apartment.

Ramos and Hanratty had 15 more boxes to deliver, but lingered to chat with Alex from a distance as he asked them about school, their studies and where they called home. Far more than the bread, the students brought companionship and laughter.

Daniel Williamson has members of his congregation at the Church for the Nations preparing food boxes for community members who are facing food insecurity during the mass unemployment and social isolation. In a kitchen and storage room at his church located in the former Flagstaff Middle School building, a dozen people have placed fruit, vegetables, pasta, rice and frozen meat into a row of 40 cardboard boxes.

“We do not require a person to be a part of our church to receive these. We have distributed more than 100 of these compassion and care kits to the vulnerable, elderly and those in need in our community," Daniel Williamson said.