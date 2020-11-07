Flagstaff Religion News

Church of the Resurrection: 10-11:15 a.m.; 740 W. University Heights Dr. South, Flagstaff. Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. This coming Sunday the Rev. Joshua Walker will be preaching on John 16:1-24, "The Spirit Turns Sorrow to Joy." If you are unable to join us in person, please, join us on our Facebook page for the service. Also, join us each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on our Facebook page for our devotional and prayer time. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715. Church of the Resurrection, corflagstaff@gmail.com , 9286992715. http://www.cor-pca.org .

Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation: Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N Leroux Street, Flagstaff. Sunday, November 8th ~ "Spirit of Life, Come Unto Us" It is safe to say that Hymn #123, Spirit of Life, is as close to a UU "theme song" as we have in our tradition. The hymn resonates. UUs seem to "get" this song and the inner conversation it invites with whatever we each identify as the Spirit that moves us, sings within us, roots us, sets us free. In this post-election reflection, we'll discover the inspiration behind Carolyn McDade's "simple prayer of a hymn," and how this broader knowledge infuses Spirit of Life with even greater power and depth as we strive to revive the dispirited soul of our Nation.Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker Preaching, with Worship Associate Linda Ochi. Music by Roomie Wood and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com