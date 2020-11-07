Flagstaff Religion News

Living Christ Lutheran Church: We are a community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We are called to invite all people to join us in celebrating God's love and presence in your life, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We offer Sunday worship service through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. Service is held at 10:00 a.m. each Sunday with Pastor Kurt Fangmeier leading worship. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are offering worship services only online and folks may go to our new website to participate: www.lclclflag.org
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Flagstaff Federated Community Church Online Worship. While Federated remains closed for public worship, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
The Episcopal Church of The Epiphany: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.; Nov. 7, Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Worship with The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany this week online @ www.epiphanyaz.org; https://go.evvnt.com/704252-0.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m.; Christian Science Society, 619 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-526-5982; 619 W. Birch Ave. We hold Sunday worship services and Sunday School (for children and young people up to the age of 20) at 10 a.m; https://go.evvnt.com/639653-0.
Bridge Church Sunday RSVP: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Sunday, November 8th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-sunday-rsvp-tickets-127032111465.
Riverside Church: Sunday Morning Worship; 11:15 a.m.- 12:45 p.m.; Riverside Church, 419 S. Verde St., Flagstaff; 602-621-1878; Sunday Worship Morning; https://go.evvnt.com/639857-0.
Church of the Resurrection: 10-11:15 a.m.; 740 W. University Heights Dr. South, Flagstaff. Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. This coming Sunday the Rev. Joshua Walker will be preaching on John 16:1-24, "The Spirit Turns Sorrow to Joy." If you are unable to join us in person, please, join us on our Facebook page for the service. Also, join us each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on our Facebook page for our devotional and prayer time. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715. Church of the Resurrection, corflagstaff@gmail.com, 9286992715. http://www.cor-pca.org.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation: Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N Leroux Street, Flagstaff. Sunday, November 8th ~ "Spirit of Life, Come Unto Us" It is safe to say that Hymn #123, Spirit of Life, is as close to a UU "theme song" as we have in our tradition. The hymn resonates. UUs seem to "get" this song and the inner conversation it invites with whatever we each identify as the Spirit that moves us, sings within us, roots us, sets us free. In this post-election reflection, we'll discover the inspiration behind Carolyn McDade's "simple prayer of a hymn," and how this broader knowledge infuses Spirit of Life with even greater power and depth as we strive to revive the dispirited soul of our Nation.Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker Preaching, with Worship Associate Linda Ochi. Music by Roomie Wood and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com
Unity of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m. 1800 S Milton, Suite 103, Flagstaff. Breathing into Peace- OK… Breathing into Love-OK… Breathing in to Harmony-OK…Breathing into Waiting-WHAT? Not there, yet? As humans, we've all had to endure theirritation of waiting. What is in that "gap" between things- that unexpected space? Let'sdiscover GOD in the Waiting, Let's discover Peace in the Waiting, and Let's look forWisdom and Inspiration in the waiting. Join Rev. Penni Honey as she invites you to ask Why Wait; Enjoy the amazing talent of Ryan Biter and Trina Goetz.Where God is to big to Fit into one religion Rev. Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9285268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.
Peace Lutheran Church: 9:30-12:30, 3430 North 4th street , Flagstaff . Pastor Brian Pape will start a six week series on "Living Generously". This Sunday we will have one service beginning at 9:30 am , we will be celebrating Holy Communion at this service. Please come join us. Next Sunday we will return to our regular times of 8:30am and 11 am . Peace Lutheran Church , plcflagstaff@gmail.com, 928-526-9578. http://peaceluthernflagstaff.ord.
