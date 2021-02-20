Flagstaff Religion News

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We are called to invite all people to join us in celebrating God's love and presence in your life, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We offer Sunday worship service through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. Service is held at 10:00 a.m. each Sunday with Pastor Kurt Fangmeier leading worship. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are offering worship services only online and folks may go to our new website to participate: www.lclcflag.org 10-11:15 a.m.
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Flagstaff Federated Community Church Online Worship. While Federated remains closed for public worship, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.
Riverside Church: Sunday Morning Worship;11:15 a.m.- 12:45 p.m.; Riverside Church, 419 S. Verde St., Flagstaff; 602-621-1878; Sunday Worship Morning; https://go.evvnt.com/639882-0.
The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: www.epiphanyaz.org;10 a.m.- 10 p.m.; Feb. 20, Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany; with Rev’s Marianna Gronek and Janetta Beaumont / Bringing the love of God to all people; Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice; https://go.evvnt.com/741180-0.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Virtual Worship, February 21, 2021: UUA "Side With Love" Sunday What if to "side with love" meant making bold, faith-full choices? What if it were even a little bit scary? This engaging service brings together a diverse group of worship leaders and musicians from across the country to offer hopeful, moving, challenging reminders about what we, as Unitarian Universalists, are called to do, and BE, in the world.Tune into the Service via the "Beacon UUC" Youtube Channel. Come to the Post-Service Gatherings at 11!Come to the Post-Service Gatherings on Zoom at 11 am to connect, share joys and sorrows, and reflect on the service. The Zoom link can be found in our e-news on the Beacon website. Sign up to receive the e-news directly! Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, office@baconuu.com.
Unity of Flagstaff: 1800 S Milton Road, Suite 103, Flagstaff. 10-11 a.m. www.unityofflagstaff.org youtube.unityofflagstaff.org. "To err is human. To Forgive-Divine" Let's really give something up in this Lenten Season.How about giving up judgement, hate, misunderstanding? And what if we discover that in giving up those things that separate us from our Divine Selves we gift ourselves. What if in this season of preparation we "give up" hurt and resentment? What if it is about forgiveness? Join Rev. Penni as we discover together how our Divine expression may be hiding in Forgiveness. Enjoy the music of Ryan Biter and Wiley Beveridge. Rev Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9285268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.