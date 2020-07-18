Flagstaff Religion News

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: In accordance with Proclamation requirementss of our Governor and Mayor, and in expression of the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for services and testimony meetings while continuing to have them available via teleconference or Zoom. The password is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom or teleconference, at 10 a.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Wednesday at 4 p.m., and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings in person, or live by Zoom or teleconference, at 5:30 p.m., or by teleconference recorded replay until Sunday at 9 a.m. To “attend” by teleconfeence live dial 712-775-7400 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. To listen to a recorded replay dial 712-775-7499 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. When asked for the reference code simply hit the # sign a second time. The subject of this week's sermon is "Life." The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenge to our country and the world. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesday's from 4-5:30 p.m. For further information please call 928-526-5982.
Bridge Church Sunday RSVP: 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Free. RSVP.
Unity of Flagstaff: Virtual Sunday Service: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Divine Order or Divine Influence? Where Grace meets Free Will. Those moments that we KNOW something is guiding and directing and yet the world is going crazy and is in a pandemic and is suffering a humanitarian crisis of racism and prejudice, where is the order in that? What is divine about that? What part do we play? How do we find our way back to Grace and exercise Free Will? Join Rev. Penni Honey this week on youtube.unityofflagstaff.org. Enjoy the music of Matt Devlin and Wiley Beveridge as well as special music by Karen Drucker. For more information about the ministry go to www.unityofflagstaff.org
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. "Listening to Your Heart." In these challenging times, it is especially important to listen to your heart. Dr. Andy Hogg will provide some practical information on how to listen to, and value, emotions. Our emotions tell us the meaning of the events of our lives. Our emotions can give us personal and spiritual guidance. Listening to your heart tells you what is true for you. Service includes a retelling of the classic story of "The Little Prince and the Fox." Dr. Andy Hogg Preaching, hosted by Rev. Robin. Music from Gabriel Hernandez, Rebecca Prizznick and Kim Angelo. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com.
Live Stream: The Healing Power of Meditation: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon. With Gen-la Kelsang Jampa. Meditation is a method to become familiar with virtues such as patience, love, and compassion. These minds are real medicine that cure our inner diseases of anger, hatred and selfishness. In this way we can heal our relationships with others, and create harmony in our society. Registration: It is essential to pre-register for these meditations in order to receive the live stream link. $10 | Free for Members*New to meditation? Enjoy this four class coupon. Use the code: I'MNEW! Coupon is valid only for any and all of the following Sundays: July 19 and 26 as well as Aug. 2 and 9. You must register each week with this code. Registration Link: https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page. Membership Information: https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/become-a-member Michelle Gauthier, publicity@meditationinnorthernarizona.org, 9286376232.10.00. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Peace Lutheran Church: 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church , 3430 North 4th St. "Why are there weeds?" Pastor Pape will use Matthew 13, as a bases for his message this morning on Why Are There Weeds? We are practicing social distancing, You are welcome to wear a mask. If you are unable to attend in person you can watch us from our website: peacelutheranflagstaff.org on either Facebook or YouTube live at 8:30 am or 11 am. We will be celebrating Holy Communion at the 8:30am service. If you have any questions or concerns please call the office, and leave a message. Have a great safe week. 928-526-9578. www.peacelutheranflagstaff.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.