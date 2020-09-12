Flagstaff Religion News

Worship with The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. 423 N. Beaver St. Worship online (www.epiphany.org); Sunday, Sep. 13 10 a.m. with Rev’s Marianna Gronek and Janetta Beaumont; 10:30 a.m. Coffee Hour by Zoom; Tuesdays 11 a.m. Centering Prayer via Zoom. Thursday’s 4 p.m. Flagstaff Youth Coop Via Zoom; Saturdays 4 p.m. FYC Live on Instagram at @flagyouthcoop; Art in Action Gallery "Through Their Lenses" exhibit on website; For more call 928-774-2911.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. In accordance with Proclamation requirements of our Governor and Mayor, and in expression of the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for services and testimony meetings while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Our teleconference system has been discontinued.. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__zoom.us_j_369812794&d=DwIFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=EJ8mv7DbXVxyIqmWqdmcA7jqEu5p6lD0zlDtoJo1fUo&m=NBjZzd2s5BKQNzKhwsUwZ4tceNKWFee-ijZWLCvqbIE&s=GFn6cvLkoAaVu-uk0R1srsGtMJxEepn-Vy_LY6V4l2U&e= . The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__zoom.us_j_971672834&d=DwIFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=EJ8mv7DbXVxyIqmWqdmcA7jqEu5p6lD0zlDtoJo1fUo&m=NBjZzd2s5BKQNzKhwsUwZ4tceNKWFee-ijZWLCvqbIE&s=1arKe_l4C8ZRp8aApRvCzxJT-ueNtFWMpGAM2bPfJ3s&e= . The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10 a.m., and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings in person, or live by Zoom, at 5:30 p.m. The subject of this Sunday's sermon is "Substance." The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.. For further information please call 928-526-5982.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. "A Day in the Spiritual Life." Brushing your teeth, sweeping the kitchen floor, a bedtime story, swimming, bringing in the mail, driving the car, meeting on Zoom - when done mindfully, each of our "run-of-the-mill" daily activities can be small spiritual practices. In this Reader's Theater presentation, we'll share short readings by well-known authors, haiku, meditation and music to take us through A Day in the Spiritual Life. A Reader's Theater Service with Rev. Robin and the Worship Associates. Music from Roomie Wood and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel, "Beacon UUC." For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com. 928-779-4492.
Church of the Resurrection: 10-11:15 a.m. 740 W. University Heights Dr. South. Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays. This coming Sunday the Rev. Joshua Walker will be preaching on John 11:1-44, "Jesus is the New Life." If you are unable to join us in person, please, join us on our Facebook page for the virtual service. Also, join us each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on our Facebook page for our devotional and prayer time. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.
Unity of Flagstaff Sunday Service: 10-11 a.m. www. Unityofflagstaff.org and at youtube.unityofflagstaff.org. How many of you feel as though you are in a marathon? Now is when, in the midst of Pandemic, social unrest and the unknown that it is critical that we, "Stay The Course". Being distracted by chaos and noise and fear and static not to mention getting our fill of what appears to be craziness it is easy to be discouraged, disgruntled and certainly disenchanted. Join Rev. Penni Honey on youtube.unityofflagstaff.org to discover how we stay encouraged, remember our light, tap our spiritual gifts and stay focused on our higher expression as intended by God. Music by Wiley Beveridge and Matt Devlin. ALL are welcome. http://unityofflagstaff.org.
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Flagstaff Federated Community Church Online Worship. While Federated remains closed for public worship, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
