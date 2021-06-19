Flagstaff Religion News

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclclflag.org
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 400 W. Aspen Ave. 928-774-7383. Sunday Worship at 10 AM. Federated is offering opportunities for Adult Sunday School over Zoom at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: 8 a.m.- 10:30 p.m.; June 19, 423 N. Beaver St., 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-853-0483; SUN 6/20 — 8:00 & 10:30 AM; or, watch online / www.epiphanyaz.org;; https://go.evvnt.com/805634-0.
Bridge Church: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Sunday, June 20th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-sunday-rsvp-tickets-158782220897.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m. 1800 S Milton, Suite 103, Flagstaff. www.unityofflagstaff.org youtube.unityofflagstaff.orgHappy Father's Day! We welcome Steve Dohse as our guest speaker as we Celebrate Dads and the Dad Energy!! Steve's wit, humor and poignancy is sure to delight and inspire! Join us at youtube.unityofflagstaff.orgJoin us IN HOUSE JULY4th 10:30 for our Inside IN-Person service at 1800S. Milton Suite 103Unity of Flagstaff: Find YOUR Expression Rev. Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9285268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.