Flagstaff Religion News

Living Christ Lutheran Church: We are a community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We are called to invite all people to join us in celebrating God's love and presence in your life, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We offer Sunday worship service through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. Service is held at 10:00 a.m. each Sunday with Pastor Kurt Fangmeier leading worship. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are offering worship services only online and folks may go to our new website to participate: www.lclclflag.org
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Flagstaff Federated Community Church Online Worship. While Federated remains closed for public worship, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
Church of the Resurrection: 10-11:15 a.m. 740 W. University Heights Dr. South, Flagstaff. Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. This coming Sunday the Rev. Joshua Walker will be preaching on John 15:1-26, "As the Vine Goes, the Branches Go." If you are unable to join us in person, please, join us on our Facebook page for the service. Also, join us each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on our Facebook page for our devotional and prayer time. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N Leroux Street, Flagstaff. "Go Set a Watchman: On Radical Honesty" The publication of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird prequel, Go Set A Watchman, unleashed a torrent of befuddlement about the recasting of Atticus Finch from paragon of white virtue to an emblem of deep south racism. Mary Louise goes home as an adult and sees a different shade of Atticus than she had seen through the adoring young eyes of Scout. In this sermon the Sunday before Election Day, we'll explore "radical honesty" and the disturbing, empowering, and liberating ways our lives, our world, and the people in it, become more real when we are willing to "declare what we see" through unblinking adult eyes. In this age of truthiness and alternative facts, how do we reconcile the beautiful with the ugly, the vile with the just, the fondness we have for friends and family when it is sullied by expressions of prejudice? And what will we do with the truths we see, Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker Preaching, with Worship Associate Char Tarashanti. Music by Roomie Wood and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation,
Riverside Church: Sunday Morning Worship; 11:15 a.m.- 12:45 p.m.; Riverside Church, 419 S. Verde St., Flagstaff; 602-621-1878; Sunday Worship Morning; https://go.evvnt.com/639856-0.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m.; Christian Science Society, 619 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-526-5982; 619 W. Birch Ave. We hold Sunday worship services and Sunday School (for children and young people up to the age of 20) at 10 a.m; https://go.evvnt.com/639652-0.
