Flagstaff Religion News

Church of the Resurrection: 10-11:15 a.m. 740 W. University Heights Dr. South, Flagstaff. Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. This coming Sunday the Rev. Joshua Walker will be preaching on John 15:1-26, "As the Vine Goes, the Branches Go." If you are unable to join us in person, please, join us on our Facebook page for the service. Also, join us each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on our Facebook page for our devotional and prayer time. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N Leroux Street, Flagstaff. "Go Set a Watchman: On Radical Honesty" The publication of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird prequel, Go Set A Watchman, unleashed a torrent of befuddlement about the recasting of Atticus Finch from paragon of white virtue to an emblem of deep south racism. Mary Louise goes home as an adult and sees a different shade of Atticus than she had seen through the adoring young eyes of Scout. In this sermon the Sunday before Election Day, we'll explore "radical honesty" and the disturbing, empowering, and liberating ways our lives, our world, and the people in it, become more real when we are willing to "declare what we see" through unblinking adult eyes. In this age of truthiness and alternative facts, how do we reconcile the beautiful with the ugly, the vile with the just, the fondness we have for friends and family when it is sullied by expressions of prejudice? And what will we do with the truths we see, Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker Preaching, with Worship Associate Char Tarashanti. Music by Roomie Wood and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com