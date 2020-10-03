Flagstaff Religion News

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. 423 N. Beaver St. This week, worship online (www.epiphanyaz.org) Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev’s Marianna Gronek and Janetta Beaumont; 10:30 a.m. Sunday Coffee Hour by ZOOM; Tuesday’s 11 a.m. — Centering Prayer via Zoom; Thursday’s 4 p.m. Flagstaff Youth Coop Via ZOOM ; Saturday— 4:00 pm FYC Live on Instagram at @flagyouthcoop; Art in Action Gallery /Through An Open Lens/Reframing Homelessness and Hunger (by Amy Martin & Michael Collier) on the Epiphany web-site. 928-774-2911.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation: Virtual service, 10-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N Leroux, Flagstaff. "When We Need Our Principles the Most." In the midst of a pandemic, a bruising election cycle and social unrest, what can you do personally to stay balanced during these extreme times? How can you express the higher aspects of your own character? This is where the Seven Principles of Unitarian-Universalism come into play. They are clear and powerful affirmations of our aspirations and values. Those Seven Principles bring out the best in us (even when they are challenging to follow). Andy Hogg and Rev. Robin will walk the path of our Principles with you through readings, meditation, a Touchstone Tale and inspiring sermon. Andy Hogg preaching. Hosted by Rev. Robin with music from Roomie Wood and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation.
Church of the Resurrection: 10-11:15 a.m.; 740 W. University Heights Dr. South, Flagstaff. Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. This coming Sunday the Rev. Joshua Walker will be preaching on John 13:1-20, "The Humble King." If you are unable to join us in person, please, join us on our Facebook page for the service. Also, join us each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on our Facebook page for our devotional and prayer time. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m.; 1800 S Milton, Suite 103, Flagstaff. www.unityofflagstaff.org; youtube.unityofflagstaff.org. Anyone out there with a "to do" list? This week join Rev. Penni Honey for "Swing Back Sunday" for "The Spirituality of the "To Do List."(Originally delivered in Nov. 2019 and back by popular demand.) Could there really be a spiritual gifts in our "to do lists"? How does God show up in the minutia of your day, week, month? It's all right there in your list. We will enjoy the music of Ryan Biter and Trina Goetz. Unity of Flagstaff-Where God is too big to fit into one religion All are Welcome-Always Have Been! See all of our messages on youtube.unityofflagstaff.org.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m.; Christian Science Society, 619 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-526-5982; 619 W. Birch Ave. We hold Sunday worship services and Sunday School (for children and young people up to the age of 20) at 10 a.m.
Riverside Church: 11:15 a.m.; Riverside Church, 419 S. Verde St., Flagstaff. 602-621-1878.
Bridge Church Sunday: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Sunday, October 4th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-sunday-rsvp-tickets-122875394613.
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Flagstaff Federated Community Church Online Worship. While Federated remains closed for public worship, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
