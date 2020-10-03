Flagstaff Religion News

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. 423 N. Beaver St. This week, worship online ( www.epiphanyaz.org ) Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev’s Marianna Gronek and Janetta Beaumont; 10:30 a.m. Sunday Coffee Hour by ZOOM; Tuesday’s 11 a.m. — Centering Prayer via Zoom; Thursday’s 4 p.m. Flagstaff Youth Coop Via ZOOM ; Saturday— 4:00 pm FYC Live on Instagram at @flagyouthcoop ; Art in Action Gallery /Through An Open Lens/Reframing Homelessness and Hunger (by Amy Martin & Michael Collier) on the Epiphany web-site. 928-774-2911.

Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation: Virtual service, 10-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N Leroux, Flagstaff. "When We Need Our Principles the Most." In the midst of a pandemic, a bruising election cycle and social unrest, what can you do personally to stay balanced during these extreme times? How can you express the higher aspects of your own character? This is where the Seven Principles of Unitarian-Universalism come into play. They are clear and powerful affirmations of our aspirations and values. Those Seven Principles bring out the best in us (even when they are challenging to follow). Andy Hogg and Rev. Robin will walk the path of our Principles with you through readings, meditation, a Touchstone Tale and inspiring sermon. Andy Hogg preaching. Hosted by Rev. Robin with music from Roomie Wood and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation.