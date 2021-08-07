Flagstaff Religion News

First Congregational Church of Flagstaff: 740 N Turquoise Drive. 10:30 a.m. This Sunday we will be reading Ephesians 4:25-5:2 and the pastor's message is named "Deep, not cheap, imitation." We are asking that masks be worn for the duration of worship. Because of who you are and where you are on life's journey, you are welcome here. We always love to see new faces.

Unity of Flagstaff: 1800 S Milton rd Suite 103, Flagstaff. 10:20 a.m. - Noon. Meditation; Spirit Speaks-Listen "UP"! It has been said that Prayer is when we talk to God and Meditation is when God speaks to us. A tool we could ALL use. The trick is- Are we Listening? Time to Listen "UP". Up level our Listening by going deeper into our hearts! God is Speaking!!Let's break it down this week as we seek to put Spiritual Tools in our tool belts. Let's give ourselves permission to tap this powerful, empowering tool of meditation and together let's discover just how easy (maybe even FUN!) it can be. This week join us in-person at 1800 S. Milton, Suite 103 @ 10:30 am Masks recommended. Mask mandatory for singing. Keep in Mind- WE DELIVER right to your home computer, laptop or phone!! For LIVE STREAM link go to: www.unityofflagstaff.org Unity of Flagstaff: Find YOUR Expression. ALL are WELCOME! Rev Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, http://unityofflagstaff.org.