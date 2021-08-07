Flagstaff Religion News

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 400 W. Aspen Ave. 928-774-7383. Sunday Worship at 10 AM. Federated is offering opportunities for Adult Sunday School over Zoom at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Service: 10-11 a.m.; 510 N. Leroux St., 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; 928-779-4492; Join us for a morning of poetry, offering by, and in some cases, written by, Beacon UU members, on the theme of "Returning, Reuniting, and Reconnecting."
First Congregational Church of Flagstaff: 740 N Turquoise Drive. 10:30 a.m. This Sunday we will be reading Ephesians 4:25-5:2 and the pastor's message is named "Deep, not cheap, imitation." We are asking that masks be worn for the duration of worship. Because of who you are and where you are on life's journey, you are welcome here. We always love to see new faces.
Launch of Greenlaw Church: 10:30 a.m.-noon; Greenlaw Church, 3400 E. Lockett Road, Flagstaff; 928-255-4500; Join us for the launch of Greenlaw Church now a campus of North Phoenix Baptist Church! We will have great music and Biblical teaching along with a bounce house and food truck after service
Episcopal Church of The Epiphany: 8 a.m.- 10:30 p.m.; Aug. 7, 423 N. Beaver St., 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-853-0483; Worship with us: SUN 8/8 — 8:00 & 10:30 AM; or, watch online / www.epiphanyaz.org; Rev. Janetta Beaumont celebrates the bringing the love of God to all people
Unity of Flagstaff: 1800 S Milton rd Suite 103, Flagstaff. 10:20 a.m. - Noon. Meditation; Spirit Speaks-Listen "UP"! It has been said that Prayer is when we talk to God and Meditation is when God speaks to us. A tool we could ALL use. The trick is- Are we Listening? Time to Listen "UP". Up level our Listening by going deeper into our hearts! God is Speaking!!Let's break it down this week as we seek to put Spiritual Tools in our tool belts. Let's give ourselves permission to tap this powerful, empowering tool of meditation and together let's discover just how easy (maybe even FUN!) it can be. This week join us in-person at 1800 S. Milton, Suite 103 @ 10:30 am Masks recommended. Mask mandatory for singing. Keep in Mind- WE DELIVER right to your home computer, laptop or phone!! For LIVE STREAM link go to: www.unityofflagstaff.org Unity of Flagstaff: Find YOUR Expression. ALL are WELCOME! Rev Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, http://unityofflagstaff.org.