Flagstaff Religion News

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m. The subject of this week's sermon is "Ancient and Modern Necromancy, Alias Mesmerism and Hypnotism, Denounced." The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenge to our country and the world. In accordance with the Mayor's proclamation and with the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff will hold services and testimony meetings only via teleconference or Zoom until further notice. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834; The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to "attend" our Sunday Services live by Zoom or teleconference at 10 a.m. or by teleconfeerence recorded replay until Wednesday at 4 p.m., and to "attend" our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom or teleconference at 5:30 p.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Sunday at 9 a.m. To "attend" by teleconfeence live dial 712-775-7400 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. To listen to a recorded replay dial 712-775-7499 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. When asked for the reference code simply hit the # sign a second time. For further information please call 928-526-5982. Derek Swire, rdswirecs@hughes.net, 9285265982.