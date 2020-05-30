Flagstaff Religion News

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m. The subject of this week's sermon is "Ancient and Modern Necromancy, Alias Mesmerism and Hypnotism, Denounced." The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenge to our country and the world. In accordance with the Mayor's proclamation and with the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff will hold services and testimony meetings only via teleconference or Zoom until further notice. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834; The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to "attend" our Sunday Services live by Zoom or teleconference at 10 a.m. or by teleconfeerence recorded replay until Wednesday at 4 p.m., and to "attend" our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom or teleconference at 5:30 p.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Sunday at 9 a.m. To "attend" by teleconfeence live dial 712-775-7400 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. To listen to a recorded replay dial 712-775-7499 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. When asked for the reference code simply hit the # sign a second time. For further information please call 928-526-5982. Derek Swire, rdswirecs@hughes.net, 9285265982.
Flagstaff Friends Meeting (Quakers): 10-11 a.m. Flagstaff Friends Meeting (Quakers). Unprogrammed Meeting for Worship every Sunday. For more on current church operations, visit www.quakercloud.org/cloud/flagstaff-friends-meeting.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10:30-11:30 a.m. "The Pursuit of Patience". Perhaps the situations that require patience are awakening something greater in us. Not a test but rather the need for patience arises out of the rhythms innate within life itself. Join us at YouTube.unityofflagstaff.org. Enjoy the music of Trina Goetz and introducing Ryan Biter, vocalist and musician. And check out Thursday Meditation Moment on the same YouTube channel. More info at: www.unityifflagstaff.org
Living Christ Lutheran Church: 10-11 a.m. Pastor Kurt Fangmeier will be leading worship on Sundays. Come join us for worship, fellowship and music! Everyone is welcome. We have online resources listed under our "The Kitchen Sink" tab our Sunday services and our Wednesday mid-week Lenten services by logging on to our website www.livingchristflagstaff.org. Per the recommendation of our bishop and medical professionals. Living Christ will suspend at our Church facility all worship, events, and activities including Dinner Church until further notice. http://livingchristflagstaff.org.
Live Stream: Sunday Morning Class: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 E Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. We are so used to being stimulated from the outside that we find it difficult to enjoy the stillness of our own mind. However, through meditating on the mind itself, we can pacify our distractions and learn to enjoy the inner clarity of mind.About the TeacherGen-la Kelsang Jampa is an international renowned Buddhist ordained teacher, the Deputy Spiritual Director of the New Kadampa Tradition (NKT) and Resident Teacher of the IKRC Grand Canyon. As a senior teacher of the NKT, Gen-la has taught internationally for many years. He is well-loved for his clear and inspiring teachings and his ability to touch people's hearts through his sincerity and loving kindness. Registration: It is essential to pre-registration for this live stream. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. "Solitude and Grief in the Time of Covid." Presented by member Mark James, with music from Gabriel Hernandez and Rebecca Prizznick. The challenges inherent in living through this time of COVID-19 demand sufficient time for solitude; time without human obligation. Wendell Berry declares this is best found in wild places. But refuge can also be found in quieting of the mind, in meditation. In these quiet spaces inner voices become audible. There, both joy and grief may reveal themselves and inform our compassion. Let's visit them, both together and in solitude. 928-779-4492. http://www.beaconuu.com.
