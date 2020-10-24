Flagstaff Religion News

Living Christ Lutheran Church: We are a community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We are called to invite all people to join us in celebrating God's love and presence in your life, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We offer Sunday worship service through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. Service is held at 10:00 a.m. each Sunday with Pastor Kurt Fangmeier leading worship. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are offering worship services only online and folks may go to our new website to participate: www.lclclflag.org

Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.