Flagstaff Religion News

Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation: 10-11 a.m. "Learning to Fly, Learning to Fall." How does a world locked down and at risk, cope with fear, embrace uncertainty, and grow wings of hope and courage? As one psychologist noted: “A nation that is terrified of uncertainty is in big trouble. We can’t be terrified.” Some say we should “keep busy,” but I tend to agree with Buddhist nun Pema Chodron, who counsels us to become intimate with our fears, rather than endeavor to pound them into some sort of submission. “This intimacy and this courage,” Pema tells us, “serve us well when things fall apart and we let ourselves be nailed to the present moment.” In this sermon, we’ll explore the notion that fear is a natural reaction to moving closer to the truth and that falling into our fear is where we find the flexible and sturdy wings that enable us to fly. Tune into our virtual service at Beacon's YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC" -

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: In accordance with the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff will hold services and testimony meetings only via teleconference or Zoom until further notice. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to “attend" our Sunday Services live by Zoom or teleconference at 10:00 o’clock or by teleconfeerence recorded replay until Wednesday at 4:00 o’clock, and to "attend" our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom or teleconference at 5:30 o’clock or by teleconference recorded replay until Sunday at 9:00 a.m. To “attend” by teleconfeence live dial 712-775-7400 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. To listen to a recorded replay dial 712-775-7499 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. When asked for the reference code simply hit the # sign a second time. The subject of this week's sermon is "God the Preserver of Man." The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenge to our country and the world. For further information please call 928-526-5982.