Flagstaff Religion News

Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation: 510 N Leroux St. Watch the virtual service on Beacon's YouTube Channel. This week's sermon: "The Art of Meaning" hosted by Rev. Robin Zucker with Rev. Kimberley Debus preaching and music from Gabriel Hernandez and Rebecca Prizznick. Art has power to move us and change our lives. But what is it about the arts? We’ll examine the ways viewing, performing, and making art helps us make sense of our lives, re-center our spirits, and energize our call to side with love. Rev. Kimberley Debus works as a community minister based in New York’s Capital Region, inspiring an artful and art-filled faith. She consults with congregations and religious professionals and provides sabbatical ministry support throughout the denomination. She was a learning fellow at the Church of the Larger Fellowship and has served congregations on the North Fork of Long Island and Key West.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. In accordance with the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff will hold services and testimony meetings only via teleconference or Zoom until further notice. The password to use to enter both is CSS. The subject of this week's sermon is "Is the Universe, Including Man, Evolved By Atomic Force?". The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenge to our country and the world. For further information please call 928-526-5982. We welcome all to “attend" our Sunday Services live by Zoom or teleconference at 10:00 o’clock or by teleconfeerence recorded replay until Wednesday at 4:00 o’clock, and to "attend" our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom or teleconference at 5:30 o’clock or by teleconference recorded replay until Sunday at 9:00 a.m. To “attend” by teleconfeence live dial 712-775-7400 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. To listen to a recorded replay dial 712-775-7499 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. When asked for the reference code simply hit the # sign a second time.