Flagstaff Religion News

Unity of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m., 1800 S Milton, Suite 103, Flagstaff. Join us this Sunday on youtube.unityofflagstaff.org and then join us for our OUTSIDE IN-Person Celebrations June6 and 13. www.unityofflagstaff.org for details/A Consciousness of Service. Memorial Day marks a moment in time when we honor those who have served and have given the gift of life to that service. In this remembering we recognize the power of Service, the commitment to service and the impact that being of Service has on the world, all Service and all of the world. We are also reminded that Life is Eternal. It will always find a way to express. We can truly honor ALL those that have served in so many ways by living in a Consciousness of Service.Happy Memorial Day. Thank you to all who have served and continue to do so. Join Rev. Penni for message and enjoy our inspiring music. Rev. Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9285268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.