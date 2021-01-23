Flagstaff Religion News

Worship with Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. Worship online (www.epiphanyaz.org; https://go.evvnt.com/724465-0.

Church of the Resurrection: 10-11:15 a.m.; 740 W. University Heights Drive South, Flagstaff. Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. This coming Sunday the Rev. DH Henry will be preaching on Romans 8:24-25, "Hope: What It Is and Is Not." If you are unable to join us in person, please, join us on our Facebook page for the service. Also, join us each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on our Facebook page for our devotional and prayer time. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715. Church of the Resurrection, corflagstaff@gmail.com, 9286992715. http://www.cor-pca.org.