Flagstaff Religion News

Unity of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m. 1800 S Milton, Suite 103, Flagstaff. Align with the divine! Is it Divine or is it ORDER? "The Universe is not only a spiritual system, it is an orderly system. We are living under a government of law, always, whether we deal with the soul, the body, or Spirit, whether we are dealing with physics or with metaphysics." Ernest Holmes. This divine Order thing trips me up a bit. How about you? If we believe that we are creating our world with our thoughts and that we have free will then how is it that God comes along and puts things in "divine order"? Are you empowered by that? Comforted by this system? Let's look at it this week. www.unityofflagstaff.orgsee us on youtube.unityofflagstaff.org Rev. Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9285268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.