Flagstaff Religion News

Unity of Flagstaff: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Tune in this Sunday on our YouTube channel (youtube.unityofflagstaff.org) as we are blessed by the wisdom and wit of Steve Dohse as he reminds us, "We are all in this together." Special original music by Matt Devlin and Bruce Higgins as well as a performance by Trina Goetz. Be sure to LIKE us on our YouTube channel and SUBSCRIBE. And check out the other ways to stay connected on our website; www.unityofflagstaff.org .

Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation "Virtual Worship": 10-11 a.m. "Truly, Madly Deeply: Why Do We Work?" Whether it's for a paycheck, to pursue a passion, or to fulfill one's highest purpose, work consumes enormous swathes of our time, energy and focus. It can make us feel alive, put food in our bellies, and it can wear us down to a nub. In this May Day sermon honoring our labors, from gritty, sweat-inducing toil to white-collared high-tech, we'll explore the question: "Why Do We Work?," especially in a societal context that applauds us for skipping out on hundreds of thousands of paid vacation days per year. How has our perception of work been altered and impacted by the coronavirus lockdown and loss of employment or workplace interaction? Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching, with music from Gabriel Hernandez and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com.