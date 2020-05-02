Flagstaff Religion News

Worship with Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. Worship online. Days and times: Saturday, May 2 at 4 p.m. Live on Instagram at @flagyouthcoop. Sunday, May 3, 10 a.m. Worship via website: epiphanyaz.org with Rev. Scott Deasy. Tues., 11 a.m.: Centering Prayer; 12:15 p.m. healing service at www.epiphanyaz.org
Flagstaff Friends Meeting (Quakers): Due to the COVID-19 conditions in our area, for information about the schedule for worship and other activities please call 928-607-8523. www.quakercloud.org/cloud/flagstaff-friends-meeting
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: In accordance with the Mayor's proclamation and with the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff will hold services and testimony meetings only via teleconference or Zoom until further notice. The meeting ID for Zoom is 971 672 834. We welcome all to "attend" our Sunday Services live by Zoom or teleconference at 10 a.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Wednesday at 4 p.m. and our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom or teleconference at 5:30 p.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Sunday at 9 a.m. To "attend" by teleconference live dial 712-775-7400 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. The subject of this week's sermon is "Everlasting Punishment." The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the virus challenge to our country and the world. For further information please call 928-526-5982.
Riverside Church: More at http://www.riversidecogic.com.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Tune in this Sunday on our YouTube channel (youtube.unityofflagstaff.org) as we are blessed by the wisdom and wit of Steve Dohse as he reminds us, "We are all in this together." Special original music by Matt Devlin and Bruce Higgins as well as a performance by Trina Goetz. Be sure to LIKE us on our YouTube channel and SUBSCRIBE. And check out the other ways to stay connected on our website; www.unityofflagstaff.org.
Living Christ Lutheran Church: 10-11 a.m. We worship through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. We have online resources listed under our "The Kitchen Sink" tab our Sunday services and our Wednesday midweek Lenten services by logging on to our website www.livingchristflagstaff.org.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation "Virtual Worship": 10-11 a.m. "Truly, Madly Deeply: Why Do We Work?" Whether it's for a paycheck, to pursue a passion, or to fulfill one's highest purpose, work consumes enormous swathes of our time, energy and focus. It can make us feel alive, put food in our bellies, and it can wear us down to a nub. In this May Day sermon honoring our labors, from gritty, sweat-inducing toil to white-collared high-tech, we'll explore the question: "Why Do We Work?," especially in a societal context that applauds us for skipping out on hundreds of thousands of paid vacation days per year. How has our perception of work been altered and impacted by the coronavirus lockdown and loss of employment or workplace interaction? Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching, with music from Gabriel Hernandez and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.