Flagstaff Religion News

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We are called to invite all people to join us in celebrating God's love and presence in your life, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We offer Sunday worship service through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. Service is held at 10:00 a.m. each Sunday with Pastor Kurt Fangmeier leading worship. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are offering worship services only online and folks may go to our new website to participate: www.lclcflag.org 10-11:15 a.m.
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Flagstaff Federated Community Church Online Worship. While Federated remains closed for public worship, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.
Worship with Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. Worship online (www.epiphanyaz.org; https://go.evvnt.com/724465-0.
Church of the Resurrection: 10-11:15 a.m.740 W. University Heights Dr. South, Flagstaff. Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. This coming Sunday the Rev. DH Henry will be preaching on Romans 8:24-25, "Hope: What It Is and Is Not." If you are unable to join us in person, please, join us on our Facebook page for the service. Also, join us each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on our Facebook page for our devotional and prayer time. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715. Church of the Resurrection, corflagstaff@gmail.com, 9286992715. http://www.cor-pca.org.
COVID Memorial Service: The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-9211; COVID Memorial Service on Jan. 19; 5:30 PM; Epiphany: Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice; https://go.evvnt.com/727324-0.
Riverside Church: Sunday Morning Worship; 11:15 a.m.- 12:45 p.m.; Jan. 15, Riverside Church, 419 S. Verde St., Flagstaff; 602-621-1878; Sunday Worship Morning; https://go.evvnt.com/639874-0.
Bridge Church: Sunday RSVP; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-sunday-rsvp-tickets-135327599493.
Unity of Flagstaff: 1800 S Milton rd Suite 103, Flagstaff. 10-11 a.m. www.unityofflagstaff.org. Words are Powerful; Speak Responsibly is the message this week. Amazing isn't it how many words come rolling out of our mouths? In fact, it is about 7-20k per day. And when we add how many we hear from multiple sources it can be overwhelming. Rev. Penni Honey will speak into the power of our words. Words can be used to incite or invite. Words can harm and heal. Think of how the words of Martin Luther King Jr. changed the projection of history. "I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed". Join us for new music by Matt Devlin and the melodic tunes of Wiley Beveridge. UOF: Where God is too big to fit into one religion Rev Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9285268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.