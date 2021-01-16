Flagstaff Religion News

Unity of Flagstaff: 1800 S Milton rd Suite 103, Flagstaff. 10-11 a.m. www.unityofflagstaff.org. Words are Powerful; Speak Responsibly is the message this week. Amazing isn't it how many words come rolling out of our mouths? In fact, it is about 7-20k per day. And when we add how many we hear from multiple sources it can be overwhelming. Rev. Penni Honey will speak into the power of our words. Words can be used to incite or invite. Words can harm and heal. Think of how the words of Martin Luther King Jr. changed the projection of history. "I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed". Join us for new music by Matt Devlin and the melodic tunes of Wiley Beveridge. UOF: Where God is too big to fit into one religion Rev Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9285268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.