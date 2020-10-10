Flagstaff Religion News

Bridge Church: Sunday 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Sunday, October 11th.
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Flagstaff Federated Community Church Online Worship. While Federated remains closed for public worship, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Flagstaff; Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice; https://go.evvnt.com/692851-0.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m.; Christian Science Society, 619 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff. We hold Sunday worship services and Sunday School (for children and young people up to the age of 20) at 10 a.m.
Living Christ Lutheran Church: 10-11 a.m. Living Christ Lutheran Church, 6401 N. US Highway 89, Flagstaff. Living Christ Lutheran Church is a community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We are called to invite all people to join us in celebrating God's love and presence in your life, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We offer Sunday worship service through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. Service is held at 10:00 a.m. each Sunday with Pastor Kurt Fangmeier leading worship. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are offering worship services only online and folks may go to our new website to participate: lclclflag.org. http://livingchristflagstaff.org.
Church of the Resurrection: 740 W. University Heights Dr. South, Flagstaff. Faith Church of the Resurrection, corflagstaff@gmail.com, 9286992715. http://www.cor-pca.org.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation: 510 N Leroux Street, Flagstaff. "We've Know Rivers: On the Constancy of Change" A sage once remarked that "you can never step into the same river twice," meaning that life, like a river, is ever-changing and forever flowing downstream from its Source. There have been changes that have carried us around river bends to uncharted tributaries, some currents have mostly floated us safely along, while others have swamped the very craft we had trusted to be buoyant and sturdy. The truth is some of us are better at challenge and change than others, more comfortable with the unpredictable ways of the river. There are those amongst us who might even embrace change and look forward to it with relish! In this service, we'll launch our boat down the rushing river, lean into some rocks, and find strategies to let go into the flow. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation.
Unity of Flagstaff: 1800 S Milton, Suite 103, Flagstaff. www.unityofflagstaff.org; youtube.unityofflagstaff.org. Anyone out there with a "TO DO" LIST? This week join Rev. Penni Honey for "Swing Back Sunday" for "The Spirituality of the "To Do List".(originally delivered in Nov. 2019 and back by popular demand) Could there really be a spiritual gifts in our "to do lists"? How does God show up in the minutia of your day, week, month? It's all right there in your list. We will enjoy the music of Ryan Biter and Trina Goetz. Unity of Flagstaff-Where God is too big to fit into one religion All are Welcome-Always Have Been! See all of our messages on youtube.unityofflagstaff.org.
Riverside Church: 11:15 a.m.- 12:45 p.m.; Riverside Church, 419 S. Verde St., Flagstaff; 602-621-1878; Sunday Worship Morning.
