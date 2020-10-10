Flagstaff Religion News

Living Christ Lutheran Church: 10-11 a.m. Living Christ Lutheran Church, 6401 N. US Highway 89, Flagstaff. Living Christ Lutheran Church is a community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We are called to invite all people to join us in celebrating God's love and presence in your life, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We offer Sunday worship service through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. Service is held at 10:00 a.m. each Sunday with Pastor Kurt Fangmeier leading worship. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are offering worship services only online and folks may go to our new website to participate: lclclflag.org . http://livingchristflagstaff.org .

Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation: 510 N Leroux Street, Flagstaff. "We've Know Rivers: On the Constancy of Change" A sage once remarked that "you can never step into the same river twice," meaning that life, like a river, is ever-changing and forever flowing downstream from its Source. There have been changes that have carried us around river bends to uncharted tributaries, some currents have mostly floated us safely along, while others have swamped the very craft we had trusted to be buoyant and sturdy. The truth is some of us are better at challenge and change than others, more comfortable with the unpredictable ways of the river. There are those amongst us who might even embrace change and look forward to it with relish! In this service, we'll launch our boat down the rushing river, lean into some rocks, and find strategies to let go into the flow. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation.